Tesco Finest 6 Pork & Apple Sausages 454G

2.8(33)Write a review
£ 2.50
£5.51/kg
Clubcard Price
2 sausages
  • Energy1380kJ 332kcal
    17%
  • Fat23.8g
    34%
  • Saturates8.6g
    43%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1131kJ / 272kcal

Product Description

  • Pork blended with Bramley apple, dehydrated apple, honey and seasonings.
  • Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who've taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour.
  • Selected cuts of British pork blended with Bramley apples and a touch of honey and cinnamon
  • Pack size: 454G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (75%), Bramley Apple (7%), Dehydrated Apple, Water, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Concentrated Apple Juice, Honey, Demerara Sugar, Salt, Sage, Spices, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), Dextrose.

Filled into natural casings. 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Grill Medium Chilled: 16-18 mins Place under a pre-heated grill. Turn occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • For best results do not prick sausage skins.

Produce of

Made using British pork and EU & non-EU honey.

Preparation and Usage

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (122g**)
Energy1131kJ / 272kcal1380kJ / 332kcal
Fat19.5g23.8g
Saturates7.0g8.6g
Carbohydrate9.3g11.3g
Sugars7.1g8.7g
Fibre2.1g2.5g
Protein13.9g17.0g
Salt0.9g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 366g.--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

33 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Very tasty.

5 stars

Hubbies words, These sausages a very tasty, get some more ,.Praise indeed .

Used to be brilliant - not anymore

1 stars

These used to be my favourites Sausages. Flavourful and juicy. But something happened to the recipe last year. At first I thought it was a bad batch. Same problem second time - I now wonder if going "Gluten Free" has changed the composition.

Far from 'Finest'

2 stars

I used to like this product but much less recently. I think customers are smart enough to read through low score comments these days and take advice. Manufacturers need to take notes and behave, otherwise people will reject more and more 'finest' junks. I can do with vege and eggs, to be honest.

Delish!

5 stars

I love these sausages - delicious flavour!

Inedible

1 stars

All Tesco finest sausages are inedible. The skins are tough and meat is unpleasant. I initially blamed my husband for cooking them badly but the problem arises with all Tesco finest sausages so I have to buy GF sausages elsewhere

Tasteless, dry, basically horrible

2 stars

I give up now! It seems all of Tescos Finest range of sausages have gone gluten free. I have 3 different varieties in my freezer and didn't realise when I bought them that the recipes had changed. Where they used to be juicy and flavoursome, they're now dry, mealy and lacking in taste. We've tried two different ones and I'll never buy Tesco finest sausages again. Fair enough, change one or two but ALL of them? for goodness' sake WHY? What about the rest of us? Why should we have to sacrifice what we like? I now have SIX packs of sausages in my freezer that are destined for the bin . I certainly won't be buying Tesco sausages again.

Rank

1 stars

Worst Sausages I've ever eaten. Too much apple and skin like armour. Stick to Richmond!

Too many Apple chunks

1 stars

Far too much Apple! These were much too sweet and split open and oozed apple chunks as they cooked.

Horrible and greasy, low meat content

1 stars

Horrible and greasy, low meat content

not so good

2 stars

These sausages were very disappointing. They are full of water although when I eventually boiled it off, leaving a sticky residue, they did taste ok. I won't buy them again.

