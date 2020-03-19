Finish Rinse Aid Shine & Dry Lemon 400Ml

Great results
When it comes to dishwasher products I always use Finish. I like using this one cause it gives an extra shine to my dishes and glasses. It also has a nice lemony smell that gives my dishes an extra fresh sense [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Rinse well
Always using Finish in my dishwasher for final rinse. Glass is super clean. No visible limescale on after drying cycle. Tried Lemon scent and is good. No weird taste or smell afterwards. One full dosage lasts for few washings [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Return to the old type of cap which closed tight
Works well so I always use this one but the cap is dodgy and opens up if it is knocked over or even slightly tilted spilling the contents, unlike the previous type of cap which stayed fast shut! Makes a dreadful mess in the cupboard.
Excellent finish!
Really pleased with the results I have got with this finish rinse aid product!! No spots on my glasses and everything was quite a lot drier when cycle had finished!! Definitely would recommend this product!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
Great product to use in your dishwasher to help clean stubborn grease and food stains. I found it to be helpful to dry, prevent water droplets from forming on your dishes, and also helps prevent limescale. Leaves the dishes looking polished and smells lovely. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Feel the fabulous squeaky cleaness!
I usually grab whichever rinse aid my corner shop holds, this time it was all out so I had to shop elsewhere, I’ve never used the Finish Rinse Aid before in our dishwasher, have to say I’m super impressed!! The plates were super clean - you can actually feel then and see how smooth they feel, the glasses were clear and without any bitty residue. Love the lemon scent, I will definitely be purchasing more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
Used this Rinse Aid in my dishwasher. It didn't leave any streaks on the dishes and the glasses looked sparkling. When the cycle has finished and I open the door, the whole of my dishwasher smells fresh and lemony. It doesn’t leave a scent on the items it’s washed, but it makes them look so much cleaner. Really recommending. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does exactly what it says!
Absolutely love this! It leaves my dishwasher and everything in it smelling amazing, clean and fresh! Everything was definitely drier and shinier. I highly recommend this and will using this from now on! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to use
This is very easy to put into your dishwasher door, It smells lovely and fresh, And it actually does what it says it’s going to do! My glassware are all lovely and sparkly! Not cloudy like when I’ve used other rinse aid. Great product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Never tried but will now buy.
I've never used any of these products before and I was throughly impressed. The glasses especially came out shining. I hardly found any water stains after which was brilliant. Much better than what I've previously used. One will certainly be converting now. The lemon scent is lovely too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]