Finish Rinse Aid Shine & Dry Lemon 400Ml

5(23)Write a review
£ 3.50
£8.75/litre

Product Description

  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Get 100% better drying* with Finish Rinse Aid.
  • *At least 2x better drying performance when using Finish Rinse Aid with Finish All In One tablets vs using Finish All In One tablets alone.
  • Up to 80 washes**
  • **based on 5ml per wash
  • Shinier & drier dishes
  • Fights: water drops, spots and film
  • For: brilliant shine
  • Pack size: 0.4L

Information

Ingredients

5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Contains Preservatives, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Potassium Sorbate, Perfumes, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage Instructions: See dishwasher instruction booklet on how to use Rinse Aid dispenser. Slowly pour Finish Rinse Aid into the Rinse Aid dispenser. Wipe up any spills. Rinse Aid is automatically released during the rinse cycle.
  • Refill the Rinse Aid dispenser monthly.

Warnings

  • Finish Rinse Aid Lemon Sparkle. Causes serious eye irritation. Contains METHYLCHLOROISOTHIAZOLINONE, METHYLISOTHIAZOLINONE. May produce an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of children. Wear eye protection/face protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
  • WARNING

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel 0845 769 7079
  • ROI Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel 01 661 7318

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

23 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Great results

5 stars

When it comes to dishwasher products I always use Finish. I like using this one cause it gives an extra shine to my dishes and glasses. It also has a nice lemony smell that gives my dishes an extra fresh sense [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rinse well

5 stars

Always using Finish in my dishwasher for final rinse. Glass is super clean. No visible limescale on after drying cycle. Tried Lemon scent and is good. No weird taste or smell afterwards. One full dosage lasts for few washings [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Return to the old type of cap which closed tight

4 stars

Works well so I always use this one but the cap is dodgy and opens up if it is knocked over or even slightly tilted spilling the contents, unlike the previous type of cap which stayed fast shut! Makes a dreadful mess in the cupboard.

Excellent finish!

5 stars

Really pleased with the results I have got with this finish rinse aid product!! No spots on my glasses and everything was quite a lot drier when cycle had finished!! Definitely would recommend this product!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Great product to use in your dishwasher to help clean stubborn grease and food stains. I found it to be helpful to dry, prevent water droplets from forming on your dishes, and also helps prevent limescale. Leaves the dishes looking polished and smells lovely. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feel the fabulous squeaky cleaness!

5 stars

I usually grab whichever rinse aid my corner shop holds, this time it was all out so I had to shop elsewhere, I’ve never used the Finish Rinse Aid before in our dishwasher, have to say I’m super impressed!! The plates were super clean - you can actually feel then and see how smooth they feel, the glasses were clear and without any bitty residue. Love the lemon scent, I will definitely be purchasing more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

Used this Rinse Aid in my dishwasher. It didn't leave any streaks on the dishes and the glasses looked sparkling. When the cycle has finished and I open the door, the whole of my dishwasher smells fresh and lemony. It doesn’t leave a scent on the items it’s washed, but it makes them look so much cleaner. Really recommending. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does exactly what it says!

5 stars

Absolutely love this! It leaves my dishwasher and everything in it smelling amazing, clean and fresh! Everything was definitely drier and shinier. I highly recommend this and will using this from now on! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use

5 stars

This is very easy to put into your dishwasher door, It smells lovely and fresh, And it actually does what it says it’s going to do! My glassware are all lovely and sparkly! Not cloudy like when I’ve used other rinse aid. Great product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Never tried but will now buy.

5 stars

I've never used any of these products before and I was throughly impressed. The glasses especially came out shining. I hardly found any water stains after which was brilliant. Much better than what I've previously used. One will certainly be converting now. The lemon scent is lovely too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 23 reviews

