Fairy Wash Up Liquid Original 433Ml

Excellent!
Definitely the best brand of washing up liquid that is out there. It cleans dishes effectively without having to soak them for ages. Also it doesn’t irritate my skin when washing up.
Excellent!
Make washing really easy I highly recommend this to everyone who has not try it you should or see if your friends have it already I’m sure there give u 1 or 2 to try
Excellent!
Its my fave! I use it to wash up, for stains on clothes and in my dish matic 5* from me!
Excellent!
Good and dishwasher never smells plates and cutlery always cleane! Just the hardwearing pans we burn dont always come out spotless. Supose this is if burnt or not but i would only use these or aldi
Excellent!
Excellent!
A little bit really goes a long way. It cuts through the thickest of grime and makes dihes squeeky clean.
Excellent!
These are great. I’ve tried others and these always work best. They leave the dishes sparking clean, shiny and dry quickly without having to wait unlike other brands. Would highly recommend them.
Average!
I'm going to be honest I've always used fairy washing up liquid, but I've recently been going for a different brand, as I'm finding fairys suds don't last long, just goes to dirty dish water no suds.
Excellent!
Have tried all the rest, but this is the best!!! Prefer the original to all the other varieties too, it feels the most effective. Use less of it than other brands, it lasts a long time and for being a very reputable and trustworthy brand it is frequently on offer and at an excellent price point.
Outstanding
This is one of my all time go to washing up liquid it doesn’t only clean your dishes and leave them smelling great but it’s a great stain remover for any stubborn stains on clothes!