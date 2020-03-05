By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fairy Wash Up Liquid Original 433Ml

5(5729)Write a review
image 1 of Fairy Wash Up Liquid Original 433Ml
£ 1.00
£2.31/litre
  • Every drop of Fairy Original provides the ultra long lasting cleaning power you expect for your washing up. Its concentrated formula cuts through grease instantly giving a brilliant clean. No wonder Fairy Original is the gold standard of washing up liquids. Fairy original washing up liquid is so concentrated that you only need to use a drop without efforts: no soaking, no grease, no fuss.
  • No soaking, no grease, no fuss
  • Efficient cleaning, cleans greasy leftover food completely
  • Its concentrated formula cuts through grease instantly giving a neat clean
  • Ultra long lasting suds from every drop
  • Gentle on your skin, no need to wear rubber gloves
  • Smells great with two fresh scents to choose from: the trusted Original scent & Lemon
  • Pack size: 433ML

Ingredients

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Benzisothiazolinone, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage: put a drop according to quantity and type of dirt. Also try Fairy Platinum All in One Dishwasher Tablets for sparkling dishes and a sparkling dishwasher.

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 328 5901
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

433 ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes.

5729 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Definitely the best brand of washing up liquid that is out there. It cleans dishes effectively without having to soak them for ages. Also it doesn’t irritate my skin when washing up.

Excellent!

5 stars

Make washing really easy I highly recommend this to everyone who has not try it you should or see if your friends have it already I’m sure there give u 1 or 2 to try

Excellent!

5 stars

Its my fave! I use it to wash up, for stains on clothes and in my dish matic 5* from me!

Excellent!

5 stars

Good and dishwasher never smells plates and cutlery always cleane! Just the hardwearing pans we burn dont always come out spotless. Supose this is if burnt or not but i would only use these or aldi

Excellent!

5 stars

Good and dishwasher never smells plates and cutlery always cleane! Just the hardwearing pans we burn dont always come out spotless. Supose this is if burnt or not but i would only use these or aldi

Excellent!

5 stars

A little bit really goes a long way. It cuts through the thickest of grime and makes dihes squeeky clean.

Excellent!

5 stars

These are great. I’ve tried others and these always work best. They leave the dishes sparking clean, shiny and dry quickly without having to wait unlike other brands. Would highly recommend them.

Average!

2 stars

I'm going to be honest I've always used fairy washing up liquid, but I've recently been going for a different brand, as I'm finding fairys suds don't last long, just goes to dirty dish water no suds.

Excellent!

5 stars

Have tried all the rest, but this is the best!!! Prefer the original to all the other varieties too, it feels the most effective. Use less of it than other brands, it lasts a long time and for being a very reputable and trustworthy brand it is frequently on offer and at an excellent price point.

Outstanding

5 stars

This is one of my all time go to washing up liquid it doesn’t only clean your dishes and leave them smelling great but it’s a great stain remover for any stubborn stains on clothes!

1-10 of 5729 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

