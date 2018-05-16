Alpro Junior Junior Growing Up Drink 1Ltr

Product Description
- Soya drink for children from 1 year onwards, with added minerals and vitamins.
- A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
- Good for you - Good for the planet
- ProTerra Certified
- Sustainability Non - GMO Soya
- Growing Up*
- *Calcium, vitamin D and Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children. Iodine contributes to the normal growth of children. Iron contributes to normal cognitive development of children.
- For growth
- Awesome! You just made at least two great choices for your toddler- carefully selected vitamins & minerals that are important for growing, and going plant-based is good for the planet!
- There doesn't that feel good?
- For the brain
- Also good to know iron contributes to normal cognitive development in children.
- 1 to 2 portions of 250 ml fir in a varied diet.
- Made to support growing toddlers
- Source of plant protein
- Free from cow's milk protein
- Good for you
- Low in sugars
- Source of vitamins B2, B12, D, C
- Source of calcium, iodine & iron
- Free from colours & preservatives
- Free from dairy and gluten
- Vegan
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (6.6%)), Maltodextrin, Raw Cane Sugar, Fructose, Sunflower Oil, Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Flavourings, Emulsifier (Lecithins (Sunflower)), Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Iron Pyrophosphate, Potassium Iodide, Vitamins (B2, B12, C, D2)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Do not freeze. Best before: see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Kids don't come with instructions.
- Luckily. The only instructions you'll need for Alpro Growing Up drink are these.
- Enjoy hot or cold from a cup with whatever your kids like to eat
- Can be served hot or cold and used in all cooking applications as an alternative to milk.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Lower age limit
1 Years
Upper age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
4 x 250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|268 kJ / 64 kcal
|Fat
|2.1 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.3 g
|of which sugars
|2.5 g
|Fibre
|0.4 g
|Protein
|2.5 g
|Salt
|0.04 g
|D
|15 µg (30%*)
|C
|12 mg (15%*)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg (15%*)
|B12
|0.38 µg (15%*)
|Calcium
|120 mg (15%*)
|Iron
|2.1 mg (15%*)
|Iodine
|24.5 µg (16%*)
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|* = of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
