By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

David Beckham Intimately M Eau De Toilette 75Ml

4.5(10)Write a review
David Beckham Intimately M Eau De Toilette 75Ml
£ 20.00
£26.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Men Eau de Toilette Natural Spray
  • David Beckham 75ml Eau de Toilette for the modern man
  • Contains top notes of grapefruit, violet, nutmeg & star anise
  • With base notes of patchouli, sandalwood & amber
  • Originally released in 2006, Intimately by David & Victoria Beckham is a Aromatic fragrance for Men. This is a 75ml Spray Eau de Toilette.
  • 78% Vol
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aqua / Water / Eau, Parfum / Fragrance, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Linalool, Limonene, Benzophenone-3, Eugenol, Coumarin, Citral, Disodium EDTA, Acrylates / Octylacrylamide Copolymer, BHT, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, FD&C Yellow No.6 (CI 15985), D&C Red No.33 (CI 17200), FD&C Yellow No.5 (CI19140), Ext. D&C Violet No. 2 (CI 60730)

Produce of

Made in Spain

Warnings

  • Warning: Flammable.

Distributor address

  • Coty,
  • 14, Rue du 4 Septembre,
  • 75002 Paris,
  • France.
  • Coty US LLC,
  • New York,

Return to

  • www.beckham-fragrances.com

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Flammable.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely smell!

4 stars

Bought for Son for Christmas. He loved it last year and was on his list again for this year. Good product and lasts a long time.

Excelant, conveniant service

5 stars

A great selection of products at great prices. Love the fact i can order online and collect my items from my nearest tesco store which id 2 minutes walk away!!

As it says 'on the tin'

5 stars

Nice aftershave with durable scent for a reasonable price

Very easy transaction

5 stars

well packaged and excellent price. A positive experience all round.

Celebrity David Beckham

5 stars

Purchased as Xmas Presents for Son, Son in Law and 2 Grandsons all very happy

Bought for partner's Christmas present

4 stars

Bought as a gift but the service was quick and efficient. I used click and collect and I was kept informed every step of the way.

Good value

4 stars

Bought this after shave as the price was very good. It's also a very nice fragrance too. Good all round.

Smells good!

5 stars

I bought this as a birthday present for my husband who absolutely loves this aftershave and i have to say he does smell good!!!

Great taste

4 stars

I bought this product a month ago and I have to say the fragrance is really good the price is valuable which also made me purchase it and finally the smell of the fragrance is neither strong or neither weak.. Excellent product

Nice gift

4 stars

Very pleased with item arrived very quickly AAAA *

Usually bought next

David Beckham Instinct Eau De Toilette 30Ml

£ 16.00
£53.34/100ml

Beyonce Heat Eau De Parfum F 100Ml

£ 24.00
£24.00/100ml

Katy Perry Killer Queen 100Ml Eau De Parfum Spray

£ 20.00
£20.00/100ml

Tesco Creamy Rice Pudding 500 G

£ 2.80
£0.56/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here