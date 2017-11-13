David Beckham Intimately M Eau De Toilette 75Ml

Lovely smell!
Bought for Son for Christmas. He loved it last year and was on his list again for this year. Good product and lasts a long time.
Excelant, conveniant service
A great selection of products at great prices. Love the fact i can order online and collect my items from my nearest tesco store which id 2 minutes walk away!!
As it says 'on the tin'
Nice aftershave with durable scent for a reasonable price
Very easy transaction
well packaged and excellent price. A positive experience all round.
Celebrity David Beckham
Purchased as Xmas Presents for Son, Son in Law and 2 Grandsons all very happy
Bought for partner's Christmas present
Bought as a gift but the service was quick and efficient. I used click and collect and I was kept informed every step of the way.
Good value
Bought this after shave as the price was very good. It's also a very nice fragrance too. Good all round.
Smells good!
I bought this as a birthday present for my husband who absolutely loves this aftershave and i have to say he does smell good!!!
Great taste
I bought this product a month ago and I have to say the fragrance is really good the price is valuable which also made me purchase it and finally the smell of the fragrance is neither strong or neither weak.. Excellent product
Nice gift
Very pleased with item arrived very quickly AAAA *