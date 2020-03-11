By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
D&G Light Blue F Eau De Toilette 25Ml

D&G Light Blue F Eau De Toilette 25Ml
£ 32.00
£128.00/100ml

  • Refreshing woody fragrance inspired by the Mediteranean
  • Notes of roses, jasmine, amber & citron
  • 25ml size perfect for travelling
  • Originally released in 2001, Light Blue by Dolce & Gabbana is a Fresh, Woody fragrance for Women. This is a 25ml Spray Eau de Toilette. This small size makes it perfect for taking with you when travelling.
  • Pack size: 25ML

Good present

5 stars

Bought as a gift, is my mum's favourite perfume. Easy to order and arrived for collection in store a couple of days early as well.

Perfect!

5 stars

Best price I could find online, plus free P&P - perfect! Very happy with my purchase and will definitely purchase again from Perfume World UK - thank you.

Excellent - just as described

5 stars

This is my mum's favourite perfume and she was thrilled to receive it for Christmas. The product arrived quickly and was as it was described.

Looks lovely

5 stars

A firm favourite for my daughter and I. Smells gorgeous and packaging looks lovely.

Brilliant

5 stars

Genuine perfume excellent service very good price

Light citrussy fragrance

4 stars

I was looking to switch from DKNY and someone recommended Light Blue to me, and quite glad they did. It has alight citrussy frgrance, but not a sweet sickly lemony scnet. Good for everyday use..

Great price and arrived very quickly!

5 stars

My favourite perfume! This was a good price and it arrived really quickly to my local store to be collected. A smooth service received all round.

Exactly as described !

5 stars

Bought for myself, quick delivery, well packaged and obviously genuine D & G Light Blue product, exactly the same delicious smell as I always get with this perfume ............I always worry when buying perfume that it's not fake, but I shouldn't have been concerned. Well done Tesco !

Lovely fragrance

5 stars

Love this perfume, it's my 'daytime' perfume it's really nice and not too heavy/strong or overpowering.

Great

5 stars

Brought it as replacement for sister and she loves it

