D&G Light Blue F Eau De Toilette 25Ml

Good present
Bought as a gift, is my mum's favourite perfume. Easy to order and arrived for collection in store a couple of days early as well.
Perfect!
Best price I could find online, plus free P&P - perfect! Very happy with my purchase and will definitely purchase again from Perfume World UK - thank you.
Excellent - just as described
This is my mum's favourite perfume and she was thrilled to receive it for Christmas. The product arrived quickly and was as it was described.
Looks lovely
A firm favourite for my daughter and I. Smells gorgeous and packaging looks lovely.
Brilliant
Genuine perfume excellent service very good price
Light citrussy fragrance
I was looking to switch from DKNY and someone recommended Light Blue to me, and quite glad they did. It has alight citrussy frgrance, but not a sweet sickly lemony scnet. Good for everyday use..
Great price and arrived very quickly!
My favourite perfume! This was a good price and it arrived really quickly to my local store to be collected. A smooth service received all round.
Exactly as described !
Bought for myself, quick delivery, well packaged and obviously genuine D & G Light Blue product, exactly the same delicious smell as I always get with this perfume ............I always worry when buying perfume that it's not fake, but I shouldn't have been concerned. Well done Tesco !
Lovely fragrance
Love this perfume, it's my 'daytime' perfume it's really nice and not too heavy/strong or overpowering.
Great
Brought it as replacement for sister and she loves it