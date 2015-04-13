By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Calvin Klein Obsession F Eau De Parfum 30Ml

4.5(9)Write a review
Calvin Klein Obsession F Eau De Parfum 30Ml
£ 22.00
£73.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Classic woman's fragrance with a deep sensual scent
  • Oriental fragrance for women
  • 30ml eau de parfum
  • Calvin Klein's Obsession is a classic woman's fragrance with a deep sensual scent. Launched in 1985, it represents relaxed glamour and passion. The dominant note contains citrusy elements such as mandarin, bergamot and bright lemon, blended with lush peach, oriental aromas and spices.
  • This 30 ml eau de parfum spray comes in the iconic Calvin Klein Obsession bottle.
  • Pack size: 30ML

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Just great choice

5 stars

Even though this was a gift for me , to myself, I had not used this product before. You only have to use such a little which is a good thing, and I hope that it will last longer than some of the similar sprays I have used in the past

Real thing

5 stars

This is a favourite perfume of mine and I have used it for many years. This is the first time I have ordered it from Tesco and I will say this is because I trust this company to provide a good deal and a quality product. It arrived quicky and I am not disappointed. I would order this again.

Great value

5 stars

I bought this 30ml of Obsession as I find it an ideal size to take in hand luggage or in my handbag for daily use. When I priced it in local shops it would have cost me about £30.00.For better value I could buy 100ml for that but that wasn't what I wanted. I went on the internet and found exactly what I needed from Tesco and that I could have it the next day which was super as I had intended to travel to Belfast that week.

smaller than I expected

3 stars

Bought as a present. Smaller than I expected. Ordered on a Sunday, email said it would be available for collection on Monday. This was wrong. It was available on Tuesday.

Lovely ageless scent

5 stars

Bought as gift for my mother. She was really pleased with it. She likes sophisticated perfumes. Suitable for all ages, 25+

Good value for money

3 stars

I bought this for the first time last week. I usually use jadore and jimmy choo so this was completely different for me in as much as it was more wood than floral.. I have to admit its a long lasting frangrance and very nice but i dont think i jwould purchase it again.

Lovely

5 stars

A very nice (strong) scent. It is a similar fragrance to Opium which I also love.

very good product

5 stars

the wifes perfume choice excellent product

It Smells

5 stars

A pleasant surprise for the olfactory sensors.

Usually bought next

Tesco Real Fruit Splits 6 X 73Ml

£ 1.00
£0.23/100ml

Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here