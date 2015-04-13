Calvin Klein Obsession F Eau De Parfum 30Ml

Just great choice
Even though this was a gift for me , to myself, I had not used this product before. You only have to use such a little which is a good thing, and I hope that it will last longer than some of the similar sprays I have used in the past
Real thing
This is a favourite perfume of mine and I have used it for many years. This is the first time I have ordered it from Tesco and I will say this is because I trust this company to provide a good deal and a quality product. It arrived quicky and I am not disappointed. I would order this again.
Great value
I bought this 30ml of Obsession as I find it an ideal size to take in hand luggage or in my handbag for daily use. When I priced it in local shops it would have cost me about £30.00.For better value I could buy 100ml for that but that wasn't what I wanted. I went on the internet and found exactly what I needed from Tesco and that I could have it the next day which was super as I had intended to travel to Belfast that week.
smaller than I expected
Bought as a present. Smaller than I expected. Ordered on a Sunday, email said it would be available for collection on Monday. This was wrong. It was available on Tuesday.
Lovely ageless scent
Bought as gift for my mother. She was really pleased with it. She likes sophisticated perfumes. Suitable for all ages, 25+
Good value for money
I bought this for the first time last week. I usually use jadore and jimmy choo so this was completely different for me in as much as it was more wood than floral.. I have to admit its a long lasting frangrance and very nice but i dont think i jwould purchase it again.
Lovely
A very nice (strong) scent. It is a similar fragrance to Opium which I also love.
very good product
the wifes perfume choice excellent product
It Smells
A pleasant surprise for the olfactory sensors.