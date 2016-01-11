By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Calvin Klein Eternity M Eau De Toilette 30Ml

5(13)Write a review
Calvin Klein Eternity M Eau De Toilette 30Ml
£ 25.00
£83.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Eau de Toilette Spray
  • Subtle, sophisticated scent for the modern man
  • Rich base notes of sandalwood, amber & vetiver
  • 30ml eau de toilette spray
  • Inspired by the ideal of lasting love and intimacy, Eternity is an icon - a cool, crisp and green fragrance that has lasted the test of time. A harmonious blend of both classic and contemporary notes, Eternity is a bright composition reflecting timeless quality and modern style.

  • Pack size: 30ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aqua/Water/Eau, Parfum/Fragrance, Linalool, Limonene, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Evernia Furfuracea (Treemoss) Extract, Coumarin, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Propylene Glycol, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Hydroxycitronellal, BHT, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, FD&C Yellow No. 5 (CI 19140), D&C Green No. 5 (CI 61570), FD&C Yellow No. 6 (CI 15985)

Produce of

Made in France

Distributor address

  • Coty Prestige,
  • 75002 Paris.
  • Coty US LLC,
  • New York,
  • NY 10016.

Return to

  • calvinkleinfragrances.com

Net Contents

30ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

13 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

great perfum

5 stars

Im always buying this persume for my husband. At Tesco.com was good price

Great fragrance

5 stars

I bought this item as a Christmas gift for my son. It has a subtle fragrance which is really nice.

Just what I was looking for

5 stars

Got this for my husband for valentines day, it was a blast from the past, but an aftershave that never dates

Greg price

5 stars

Very pleased. Good value. Click and collect brilliant.

subtle fragrance

5 stars

I bought this for my husband as a treat. The fragrance is lovely and not overpowering. The service from Tesco click and collect from my local store was very convenient. Very pleased with the whole shopping experience.

Great price

5 stars

Very good price and was ready to collect within 2 days of ordering online during Chistmas week from my local Tesco. Well packaged

CALVIN KLEIN ETERNITY FOR MEN

5 stars

Havent bought this for ages, bought as gift for other half, saw it was in Tesco and could use club card double up-so bargain price, definitely an old favourite, and he loves it!! perfect click and collect - job done!!

great product

5 stars

I bought this for my partner, it is very good toilette spray and the value was good too.

Calvin Klein for men

5 stars

Bought for Christmas stocking filler, perfect size and good price! Job done!

calvin klein

5 stars

My son absolutely loves it, as you know men can be as fussy as women about the way they smell!!!! So we were both happy with it thank you tesco

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Calvin Klein Obsession F Eau De Parfum 30Ml

£ 22.00
£73.34/100ml

Elizabeth Arden Fifth Avenue Eau De Parfum 30Ml

£ 10.00
£33.34/100ml

Offer

Fcuk Original For Ladies 100Ml

£ 15.00
£15.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here