Elizabeth Arden Fifth Avenue Eau De Parfum 30Ml

Rich and Fresh
I needed a replacement for Gucci Envy Original. It took me years to get over that being discontinued. I actually stopped wearing perfume for a while because I just could not find anything that sang to me. Then my friend bought be a bottle of this and ta daaaaa I was so happy when I put it on. Although they don't smell the same 5th Avenue is rich but fresh at the same time in the same way Envy was. I'm so happy I found another perfume that I can make mine.
gorgeous!
Lovely fragrance. Great size to take on holiday. Great price too from Tesco
Great perfume
I bought this a few weeks ago and was happy about this perfume,
excellent value
Bought this as a gift for mother in law at Christmas, she loved it!
Elizabeth Arden fifth avenue
I bought this for myself I wanted a soft smell for work
Nice perfume
Good perfume .Reasonable price.Attractive shaped bottle
Great service
Got this gift for secret Santa in our office great price and was ready to collect in store the next day
smellies
Great product good price for every day use .very pleased with my purchase.
Timeless fragrance
This is a favourite of mine, not too heavy, light and fresh ideal for everyday wear. Fantastic value for money
Great smell for a good price
Everything about the product is good, nice smell, well packed but I had to for the delivery nearly 2 weeks.