Elizabeth Arden Fifth Avenue Eau De Parfum 30Ml

5(28)Write a review
Elizabeth Arden Fifth Avenue Eau De Parfum 30Ml
£ 10.00
£33.34/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Floral f& glamorous fragrance for women
  • Notes of mandarin, lilac & jasmine
  • 30ml size perfect for travelling
  • Originally released in 1996, Fifth Avenue by Elizabeth Arden is a Floral fragrance for Women. This is a 30ml Spray Eau de Parfum. This small size makes it perfect for taking with you when travelling.
  • Pack size: 30ML

28 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Rich and Fresh

5 stars

I needed a replacement for Gucci Envy Original. It took me years to get over that being discontinued. I actually stopped wearing perfume for a while because I just could not find anything that sang to me. Then my friend bought be a bottle of this and ta daaaaa I was so happy when I put it on. Although they don't smell the same 5th Avenue is rich but fresh at the same time in the same way Envy was. I'm so happy I found another perfume that I can make mine.

gorgeous!

5 stars

Lovely fragrance. Great size to take on holiday. Great price too from Tesco

Great perfume

4 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago and was happy about this perfume,

excellent value

5 stars

Bought this as a gift for mother in law at Christmas, she loved it!

Elizabeth Arden fifth avenue

4 stars

I bought this for myself I wanted a soft smell for work

Nice perfume

4 stars

Good perfume .Reasonable price.Attractive shaped bottle

Great service

5 stars

Got this gift for secret Santa in our office great price and was ready to collect in store the next day

smellies

4 stars

Great product good price for every day use .very pleased with my purchase.

Timeless fragrance

5 stars

This is a favourite of mine, not too heavy, light and fresh ideal for everyday wear. Fantastic value for money

Great smell for a good price

4 stars

Everything about the product is good, nice smell, well packed but I had to for the delivery nearly 2 weeks.

