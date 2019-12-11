By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dina Baklawa 350G

Dina Baklawa 350G
£ 4.00
£1.15/100g

Product Description

  • A Selection of Mediterranean Treats
  • Baklawa - Mix nuts between layers of filo pastry
  • Chocolate Baklawa - Traditional baklawa covered with light/dark milk chocolate
  • Assabee - Filo pastry stuffed with crushed cashew nuts
  • Kulwuskur - Cashew nuts delicately encased with folded filo pastry
  • Cashew Triangle - Cashew nuts layered with folded filo pastry
  • Bourma - Whole nuts bound in crunchy, golden brown kataifi
  • Namoura - Baked semolina squares delicately topped with a nut
  • Walnut Baklawa - Cracked wild walnuts elegantly layered between filo pastry
  • Boukage - Square layers of filo pastry with cashew nuts
  • Dina is a family owned company that has specialised for over two decades in producing the most scrumptious Eastern Mediterranean foods. Baklawa is one of these.
  • Considered by many as the world's most delightful confection, Baklawa is a sweet that has its roots steeped in history going back thousands of years. Traditionally, this was prepared only on special occasions and graced the tables of the rich and royals of ancient times.
  • What makes Dina Baklawa so special, is that our recipe has been handed down from generation to generation. The quality ingredients in the recipe we use and the way we bake it makes it special. Very Special.
  • Every single piece has been carefully hand cut, crafted and baked to perfection. Just like it has been for thousands of years. This Baklawa range has been carefully selected by our chefs to ensure you enjoy these at your next dinner party or to offer as a special gift that will be truly remembered!
  • This assortment may vary due to seasonal availability.
  • All products manufactured in factories approved by EU manufacturing standards
  • Hand made
  • No artificial colours
  • Made from GM free source
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

Filo Pastry [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate (E170), Iron, Nicotinamide (Vit B3), Thiamine Hydrochloride (Vit B1)), Water, Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Salt], Inverted Sugar Syrup, Butter Blend [Rapeseed Oil, Butterfat (Milk)], 10% Cashew, 9% Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour), 4.5% Walnut, 4% Milk Chocolate (Whole Milk Powder, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Almond, Macadamia, Pistachio, Coco Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya and other Nuts, Not suitable for Nut allergy sufferers

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, store in a suitable airtight container.Best Before: See side of pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although extra care has been taken to remove all shell, some small pieces may remain.

Name and address

  • Dina Foods Ltd,
  • 24 Gorst Road,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 6LE.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy kcal608
Energy kJ2530
Fat (g)45.42
of which Saturates (g)10.72
Carbohydrate (g)54.4
of which Sugars (g)27
Fibre (g)1.9
Protein (g)8.0
Salt (g)0.29

Safety information

The ultimate treat

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. For me, the ultimate treat.

Excellent quality

5 stars

Excellent quality

