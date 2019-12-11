Dina Baklawa 350G

The ultimate treat
Absolutely delicious. For me, the ultimate treat.
Excellent quality
Excellent quality
Filo Pastry [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate (E170), Iron, Nicotinamide (Vit B3), Thiamine Hydrochloride (Vit B1)), Water, Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Salt], Inverted Sugar Syrup, Butter Blend [Rapeseed Oil, Butterfat (Milk)], 10% Cashew, 9% Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour), 4.5% Walnut, 4% Milk Chocolate (Whole Milk Powder, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Almond, Macadamia, Pistachio, Coco Powder
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, store in a suitable airtight container.Best Before: See side of pack
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy kcal
|608
|Energy kJ
|2530
|Fat (g)
|45.42
|of which Saturates (g)
|10.72
|Carbohydrate (g)
|54.4
|of which Sugars (g)
|27
|Fibre (g)
|1.9
|Protein (g)
|8.0
|Salt (g)
|0.29
CAUTION: Although extra care has been taken to remove all shell, some small pieces may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Absolutely delicious. For me, the ultimate treat.
Excellent quality