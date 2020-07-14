By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pumpkin Each

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Pumpkin Each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/10/2020 and 01/11/2020.

£ 0.65
£0.65/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/10/2020 and 01/11/2020.

  • Energy65kJ 15kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 65kJ / 15kcal

Information

Ingredients

Pumpkin

Storage

For maximum freshness, store in a cool dry place. Wash before use. Use within 14 days of purchase.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Wash before use.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Loose

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsPer 100g
Energy65kJ / 15kcal65kJ / 15kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate2.2g2.2g
Sugars1.7g1.7g
Fibre1.0g1.0g
Protein0.7g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

These pumpkins are not good for eating.

1 stars

I made pumpkin soup - totally tasteless. These pumpkins are for carving for Halloween, not eating.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here