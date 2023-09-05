Simple Moisturising Facial Wash 50Ml

Take the first step on the road to feel good skin with our Simple Kind to Skin Moisturising Facial Wash! Not only does this skincare essential leave our skin feeling thoroughly cleansed and nourished, but moisturised too; this is thanks to our special blend of Simple moisturising goodness, containing ingredients like Pro-Vitamin B5, Vitamin E and Bisabolol. The Moisturising Facial Wash is ideal to use for both your morning and evening cleanse, and is perfect for skin that needs a little extra moisture boost. Just work a small amount into a lather then massage into your skin to help remove any dirt, impurities and traces of make-up. At Simple we know that all skin can feel sensitive from time to time, which is why all of our products are perfect even for sensitive skin. If you find that some cleansers make your skin feel dry, stick with Simple and choose gentle products like our Moisturising Facial Wash to help leave your skin feeling happy and fresh. It contains no artificial perfume or colour, and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. Don't forget to finish your skincare regime with one of our Simple moisturisers to hydrate and nourish your skin too! This moisturising face wash works well with our hydrating light moisturiser. This is the best face cleanser for moisturising your skin.

Simple Kind To Skin Moisturising Facial Wash is exfoliating and a great facial cleanser which provides a gentle yet thorough cleanse so you can use it daily without irritation This face wash helps maintain skin's natural barrier, leaving skin soft, moisturized and replenished This face wash for sensitive skin is infused with Bisabolol known to soothe and calm skin along with Pro-Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E Made with skin loving ingredients and triple purified water, our purest possible water, this face wash provides instant hydration to the skin This facial cleanser is 100 % soap-free, perfect for even sensitive skin Contains no artificial perfume or color and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin This natural face wash is non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, terminologically tested and approved

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Decyl Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, PEG-55 Propylene Glycol Oleate, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Benzoic Acid, Bisabolol, Cocamide MEA, Disodium EDTA, Glycol Distearate, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Laureth-10, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Phenoxyethanol, Polyquaternium-39, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopheryl Acetate

Produce of

Poland

Net Contents

50 ℮