By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colgate Portable Soft Toothbrush

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Colgate Portable Soft Toothbrush
£ 1.50
£1.50/each
  • Convenience: The brush folds into a compact size that is easy to carry.
  • Protection: A cover flips over the folded brush to keep bristles clean wherever you go.
  • Folds for travel

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Dentists & Hygienists recommend replacing your toothbrush every 3 months.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • www.colgate.eu.com

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Colgate Total Original Toothpaste 20Ml

£ 1.50
£7.50/100ml

Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Face Wipes 7 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.21/each

Sure Women Cotton Antiperspirant Deodorant Compressed 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Tresemme Moisture Rich Luxurious Shampoo 100Ml

£ 1.50
£1.50/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here