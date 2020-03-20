Bausch & Lomb Bio. True Solution 300Ml

Product Description
- Biotrue™ multi-purpose solution
- Inspired by the biology of your eyes™
- Wearing contact lenses, especially in a world of less sleep and more computer use, makes it more challenging for eyes to stay comfortable and healthy. To care for your lenses and your eyes, a lens care solution that works like your eyes, was created. Biotrue multi-purpose solution moistens in a way your eyes do as it uses a lubricant also found in your eyes, and it is pH balanced to match healthy tears. Biotrue multi-purpose solution helps prevent certain tear proteins from denaturing for clean lenses and fights germs for healthy lens wear. Biotrue. A solution that works like your eyes.
- For soft contact lenses including silicone hydrogel lenses
- Lens case included.
- Sterile A
- Works like your eyes
- pH balanced to match healthy tears
- Cleans and fights
- Conditions, cleans, removes protein, disinfects, rinses, stores
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Hyaluronan, Sulfobetaine, Poloxamine, Boric Acid, Sodium Borate, Edetate Disodium, Sodium Chloride, Preserved with a dual disinfection system, (Polyaminopropyl Biguanide 0.00013% and Polyquaternium 0.0001%)
Storage
Keep the bottle tightly closed when not in use. Store at room temperature. Use before expiration date printed on the carton and bottle. Discard any remaining solution 90 days after opening. Keep out of reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- If you are allergic to any ingredient in this product, do not use.
- See inside of carton for directions for use and important safety information.
- Precautions: Always discard solution from lens case after each use.
Warnings
- DO NOT USE IF IMPRINTED NECKBAND ON THE BOTTLE IS BROKEN OR MISSING.
Name and address
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated,
- 106 London Road,
- Kingston-Upon-Thames,
- KT2 6TN,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
300ml
Safety information
