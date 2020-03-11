Sudafed Sinus Max Strength Capsules 16S
Offer
Product Description
- Sinus Max Strength Capsules
- Paracetamol, Caffeine & Phenylephrine
- How does this product help?
- Sudafed Sinus Max Strength Capsules with Phenylephrine hydrochloride, Caffeine and Paracetamol, help relieve the symptoms of pain and congestion caused by sinusitis, which include stuffy nose, blocked sinuses, headache, fever, aches and pains. The capsules can also relieve tiredness and drowsiness.
- Relieves sinus pressure, pain and tension
- Unblocks your sinuses and nose
Information
Ingredients
Each Capsule contains: Paracetamol 500 mg, Caffeine 25 mg and Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 6.1 mg, See leaflet for further information
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
- How to take? For oral use.
- Swallow whole with water. Do not chew.
- Adults, the elderly and children aged 16 years and over:
- Two capsules every 4 to 6 hours, as required.
- Do not take more than 8 capsules (4 doses) in any 24 hours period. Leave at least 4 to 6 hours between doses.
- Do not give to children under 16 years.
- Do not take for more than 3 days unless advised by your doctor.
Warnings
- Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to your doctor.
- CONTAINS PARACETAMOL: Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well.
- Do not use the capsules after the date shown on the pack.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- Marketing Authorisation holder:
- Wrafton Laboratories Ltd.,
- Braunton,
- Devon,
- EX33 2DL,
- UK.
Distributor address
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Return to
- Wrafton Laboratories Ltd.,
- Braunton,
- Devon,
- EX33 2DL,
- UK.
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
16 Years
Net Contents
16 x Capsules
Safety information
Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to your doctor. CONTAINS PARACETAMOL: Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well. Do not use the capsules after the date shown on the pack. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020