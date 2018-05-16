Calcough Childrens Syrup Blackcurrant 125Ml

Possible Side-Effects This medicine is unlikely to cause side-effects unless your child is allergic to the ingredients. If your child experiences any of the following, stop giving the medicine and seek immediate medical help: See a doctor at once. Unexplained wheezing or difficulty in breathing, swelling of the face, lips, tongue or throat (severe allergic reactions). If your child experiences any other side-effects or you are not sure about anything, talk to your doctor or pharmacist. Reporting of side-effects: If you get any side-effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side-effects not listed on this carton. You can also report side-effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at: www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard By reporting side-effects you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine. STORING THIS MEDICINE Do not give this medicine after the expiry date shown on the bottle. Keep the bottle tightly closed. There are no special storage instructions for this medicine. Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Medicines should not be disposed of via wastewater or household waste. Ask your pharmacist how to dispose of medicines no longer required. These measures will help to protect the environment. Retain carton for full instructions. TALK TO YOUR DOCTOR OR PHARMACIST If your child has an intolerance to some sugars. SOME OF THE INGREDIENTS CAN CAUSE PROBLEMS This product contains 2.15 g glucose and 1.7 g sucrose in each 5 ml, which may be harmful to the teeth. If you have been told by your doctor that your child has an intolerance to some sugars, contact your doctor before using this medicine. This should be taken into account in patients with diabetes. Carbohydrate content of this medicine is 3.4 g per 5 ml.