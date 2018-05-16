Calcough Childrens Syrup Blackcurrant 125Ml

Product Description
- Children's Syrup Blackcurrant Flavour
- Glycerol & Sucrose
- What this medicine is for:
- Calcough® Children's Syrup is a non-drowsy cough syrup, which relieves:
- Dry coughs
- Tickly coughs
- Sore throats
- What the medicine looks like
- Calcough® Children's Syrup is a clear, purple liquid available in 125 ml bottles.
- This carton was prepared in April 2017.
- Coughs & sore throat relief
- Pack size: 125ml
Information
Ingredients
The active ingredients in each 5ml of medicine are: Glycerin 0.75ml and Sucrose 1.7g, Other ingredients are: Citric Acid Monohydrate, Sodium Benzoate (E211), Anthocyanin, Blackcurrant Flavour, Blackcurrant Juice, Liquid Glucose and Purified Water
Preparation and Usage
- Before giving this medicine to your child:
- This product is suitable for most people, but a few people should not use it. If you are in any doubt contact your doctor or pharmacist.
- Do not give your child this medicine:
- If they are under 1 year old.
- If they are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- How to use this medicine
- Check the information below to see how much medicine to give.
- For oral use only. Do not give more medicine that the carton (and/or label) tells you to.
- Do not overfill the spoon. There is a double-ended spoon in the pack.
- Check the cap seal is not broken before first use. If it is, do not use this medicine.
- Children under 1 year
- Do not give to children under 1 year old.
- Children 1 year and over and Adults
- Age: Children 1 - 5 years, How much: One 5 ml spoonful
- Age: Children 5 years and over and adults (including the elderly), How much: Two 5 ml spoonfuls
- Give the dose 3 or 4 times within 24 hours, if needed.
- If your child does not feel better or starts to feel worse, tell your doctor or pharmacist.
- Pregnancy and breast-feeding
- You can take this medicine if you are pregnant or breast-feeding
- If anyone has taken too much
- If anyone has taken too much of this product, contact a doctor or your nearest Accident & Emergency Department (Casualty), taking this pack with you.
- If you forget to give the medicine
- If you forget a dose, give the next dose when needed. Do not give a double dose.
Warnings
- Possible Side-Effects
- This medicine is unlikely to cause side-effects unless your child is allergic to the ingredients. If your child experiences any of the following, stop giving the medicine and seek immediate medical help:
- See a doctor at once.
- Unexplained wheezing or difficulty in breathing, swelling of the face, lips, tongue or throat (severe allergic reactions).
- If your child experiences any other side-effects or you are not sure about anything, talk to your doctor or pharmacist.
- Reporting of side-effects:
- If you get any side-effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side-effects not listed on this carton. You can also report side-effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at: www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard By reporting side-effects you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine.
- STORING THIS MEDICINE
- Do not give this medicine after the expiry date shown on the bottle. Keep the bottle tightly closed. There are no special storage instructions for this medicine. Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Medicines should not be disposed of via wastewater or household waste. Ask your pharmacist how to dispose of medicines no longer required. These measures will help to protect the environment. Retain carton for full instructions.
- TALK TO YOUR DOCTOR OR PHARMACIST
- If your child has an intolerance to some sugars.
- SOME OF THE INGREDIENTS CAN CAUSE PROBLEMS
- This product contains 2.15 g glucose and 1.7 g sucrose in each 5 ml, which may be harmful to the teeth. If you have been told by your doctor that your child has an intolerance to some sugars, contact your doctor before using this medicine. This should be taken into account in patients with diabetes.
- Carbohydrate content of this medicine is 3.4 g per 5 ml.
Name and address
- Marketing Authorisation Holder:
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Return to
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Net Contents
125ml ℮
Safety information
