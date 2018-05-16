Tesco Soothing Eye Mist Spray 10 Ml

- • Relief from the symptoms of dry, irritated eyes • With soothing chamomile • Won’t smudge waterproof make up Tear mist eye spray triple action. Tear film tonic assisting in the lubrication of the eyes and eyelids and providing comfort for those who wear contact lenses. Relieves dry, irritated, itchy eyes, and burning sensations often associated with foreign bodies or due to contact lens wear or eye strain caused by computer work or reading. Liposomes for stabilisation of the lipid layer of the tear film Sodium hyaluronate for replenishment of the water layer of the tear film. Soothing action by the natural anti oxidative properties of Chamomile.
- Pack size: 10ML
Information
Ingredients
Phospholipidic Complex 0.4g, Sodium Hyaluronate 0.1g, Chamomile Extract 0.35g, EDTA 0.11g, N-Hydroxymethylglycinate 0.006g, PHMB 0.001g. Isotonic Buffered Solution at pH 7.2.
Storage
Store between 5 and 30 degrees
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use • Use by expiry date printed on pack. • When using for the first time, push down on the nozzle 3 to 4 times. • Shake before use. • Hold 10 cm from your closed eyelid. • Spray 1 to 2 times onto closed eyelids up to 4 times per day.
Warnings
- Warning: Keep out of the,
- reach and sight of,
- children. • Do not use if you,
- are allergic to any of the,
- ingredients. • If you suffer,
- from any discomfort when,
- using the spray, discontinue,
- use. • Do not use after the,
- expiry date printed on the,
- pack. • Do not touch the,
- surface of the eye with the,
- spray head. • Do not spray,
- into open eyes. • Do not use,
- on non-waterproof make-up.,
- EXTERNAL USE ONLY.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
10ml
Safety information
Warning: Keep out of the, reach and sight of, children. • Do not use if you, are allergic to any of the, ingredients. • If you suffer, from any discomfort when, using the spray, discontinue, use. • Do not use after the, expiry date printed on the, pack. • Do not touch the, surface of the eye with the, spray head. • Do not spray, into open eyes. • Do not use, on non-waterproof make-up., EXTERNAL USE ONLY.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020