Kalms Night 21S

Product Description
- One-A-Night 21 Tablets
- Valerian Root Extract 385mg
- Traditional herbal medicinal product used for the temporary relief of sleep disturbances, based on traditional use only
- THR 01074/0002
Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredient per Film Coated Tablet: Dry Extract from Valerian Root (Valeriana Officinalis L.) (Equivalent to 1.54 - 1.93g of Valerian Root), Extraction Solvent: Ethanol 60% V/V 385mg
Storage
Do not store above 25°C. Do not use if foil strip is damaged.Store in the original package.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: The recommended dose is one tablet 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime. If necessary, on subsequent evenings, swallow 1 additional tablet earlier during the evening.
- Read the package leaflet before use.
Warnings
- Not recommended for anyone under 18 years old.
- Do not take if you are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- Do not take if you are taking any other medicine for sleep.
- Kalms Night One-A-Night is not recommended for use during pregnancy or when breast-feeding. Ask your doctor or pharmacist for advice before taking any medicine.
- You must contact a doctor if symptoms worsen or do not improve after 4 weeks. Kalms Night One-A-Night is used traditionally to help you sleep. If you feel sleepy, do not drive or operate machines.
- Alcohol may increase the sedative effect. Excessive alcohol consumption should be avoided.
- Keep out of the reach and sight of children.
Name and address
- Traditional Herbal Registration holder:
- G.R. Lane Health Products Ltd.,
- Sisson Road,
- Gloucester,
- GL2 0GR,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
21 x Tablets
Safety information
