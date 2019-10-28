By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Orange Juice Smooth 1L

Tesco Finest Orange Juice Smooth 1L
£ 2.00
£0.20/100ml
Per 150ml
  • Energy273kJ 65kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars12.9g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 182kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  • Freshly squeezed unpasteurised smooth orange juice.
  • Smooth *With hand picked and freshly squeezed oranges. We hand pick only the best oranges, squeezed and bottled within 24 hours for guaranteed freshness. This ensures our juice is bursting with fresh, sweet flavour.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation
  • This product may separate, please shake well before serving.

Number of uses

Contains approx. 6 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
Energy182kJ / 43kcal273kJ / 65kcal
Fat0.2g0.3g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate9.5g14.3g
Sugars8.6g12.9g
Fibre0.6g0.9g
Protein0.5g0.8g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
Vitamin C47mg (59%NRV)71mg (89%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Sharp and tangy so it just freshly squeezed but al

5 stars

Sharp and tangy so it just freshly squeezed but also made using fresh oranges. (No sign of that sickly sweet taste of older oranges or the bitter taste of orange peel.) Good value for quality fresh orange juice.

Why on earth is this not available. I always buy t

5 stars

Why on earth is this not available. I always buy this one and have to go shopping to buy it.

Has bits in it and now in the bin

1 stars

Don’t know why it states smooth and there’s an alternative product “with bits” when this has bits.

Bought for xmas Bucks Fix.. Tasted dreadful. Plast

1 stars

Bought for xmas Bucks Fix.. Tasted dreadful. Plastic taste.

The most delicious orange juice I've ever tasted.

5 stars

The most delicious orange juice I've ever tasted. So fresh too.

