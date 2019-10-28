Tesco Finest Orange Juice Smooth 1L

Sharp and tangy so it just freshly squeezed but al
Sharp and tangy so it just freshly squeezed but also made using fresh oranges. (No sign of that sickly sweet taste of older oranges or the bitter taste of orange peel.) Good value for quality fresh orange juice.
Why on earth is this not available. I always buy this one and have to go shopping to buy it.
Has bits in it and now in the bin
Don’t know why it states smooth and there’s an alternative product “with bits” when this has bits.
Bought for xmas Bucks Fix.. Tasted dreadful. Plastic taste.
The most delicious orange juice I've ever tasted. So fresh too.