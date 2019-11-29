By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Orange Juice With Bits 1L

4(15)Write a review
Tesco Finest Orange Juice With Bits 1L
£ 2.00
£0.20/100ml
Per 150ml
  • Energy273kJ 65kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars12.9g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 182kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  • Freshly squeezed unpasteurised orange juice with cells.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation
  • This product may separate, please shake well before serving.

Number of uses

Contains approx. 6 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
Energy182kJ / 43kcal273kJ / 65kcal
Fat0.2g0.3g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate9.5g14.3g
Sugars8.6g12.9g
Fibre0.6g0.9g
Protein0.5g0.8g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
Vitamin C47mg (59%NRV)71mg (89%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

15 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

If is far best one of the best orange juices I hav

5 stars

If is far best one of the best orange juices I have ever tasted unpasteurized just freshly squeezed perfect forget Tropicana forget all the ever so called freeze freshly squeezed juices this is the one hope they never stop selling it just remember one thing there are 6 portions in this bottle try not to drink it all at once

fantastic juice

5 stars

beautiful juice but can not now get in store or online

DISGUSTING SHAME ON YOU

1 stars

The juice I bought was fermented! Absolutely disgusting. The expiry date was in 3 days btw

disgusting

1 stars

we brought the smooth one and it was lovely a week later we got another and it tasted like gone off oranges it was realy bad, looks like theres going to far to save themselves money.

Fully flavoured freshly pressed orange juice

5 stars

This juice is my absolute favourite among fruit juices, because it's not PASTEURISED, meaning that it hasn't been heated up to extend its shelf life. It tastes pretty much like freshly pressed juice, which means that it also separates in the bottle, which is NOT a negative sign. A rare find because most supermarkets sell products that look similar but have been pasteurised and are therefore lacking the full taste and aroma of the freshly pressed juice. Well-done Tesco, keep up the good standards!

You need more stock - It is sooooo good!

5 stars

Please bring it back into stock - it is the best!

Sweet and delicious

5 stars

I buy this orange juice quite regularly, I love the sweetness and taste, it tastes exactly like freshly squeezed oranges...

Just delicious!

5 stars

I regularly buy this orange juice which is unfailingly delicious. The flavour of the unadulterated product, so fresh as it is unpasteurised, is just lovely. It is truly freshly squeezed......and excellent value too.

Great taste

5 stars

I have tasted the equivalent orange juice from other supermarkets, Tesco is the best, don't ever stop doing it

Great taste

5 stars

I buy this juice every week great taste

