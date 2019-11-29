Tesco Finest Orange Juice With Bits 1L

If is far best one of the best orange juices I hav
If is far best one of the best orange juices I have ever tasted unpasteurized just freshly squeezed perfect forget Tropicana forget all the ever so called freeze freshly squeezed juices this is the one hope they never stop selling it just remember one thing there are 6 portions in this bottle try not to drink it all at once
fantastic juice
beautiful juice but can not now get in store or online
DISGUSTING SHAME ON YOU
The juice I bought was fermented! Absolutely disgusting. The expiry date was in 3 days btw
disgusting
we brought the smooth one and it was lovely a week later we got another and it tasted like gone off oranges it was realy bad, looks like theres going to far to save themselves money.
Fully flavoured freshly pressed orange juice
This juice is my absolute favourite among fruit juices, because it's not PASTEURISED, meaning that it hasn't been heated up to extend its shelf life. It tastes pretty much like freshly pressed juice, which means that it also separates in the bottle, which is NOT a negative sign. A rare find because most supermarkets sell products that look similar but have been pasteurised and are therefore lacking the full taste and aroma of the freshly pressed juice. Well-done Tesco, keep up the good standards!
You need more stock - It is sooooo good!
Please bring it back into stock - it is the best!
Sweet and delicious
I buy this orange juice quite regularly, I love the sweetness and taste, it tastes exactly like freshly squeezed oranges...
Just delicious!
I regularly buy this orange juice which is unfailingly delicious. The flavour of the unadulterated product, so fresh as it is unpasteurised, is just lovely. It is truly freshly squeezed......and excellent value too.
Great taste
I have tasted the equivalent orange juice from other supermarkets, Tesco is the best, don't ever stop doing it
Great taste
I buy this juice every week great taste