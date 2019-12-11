By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Instant Dried Skimmed Milk 340G

2(51)Write a review
Tesco Instant Dried Skimmed Milk 340G
£ 2.00
£5.89/kg
Per 200ml
  • Energy300kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars9.8g
    11%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 150kJ / 35kcal

Product Description

  • Dried skimmed milk with added vitamins A and D.
  • JUST ADD WATER Made from fresh milk, with added vitamins A & D
  • Made from fresh milk, with added vitamins A & D JUST ADD WATER
  • Just add water
  • Made from fresh milk, with added vitamins A and D
  • Healthy choice
  • Source of calcium
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 340g
  • Calcium supports the maintenance of normal bones
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Dried Skimmed Milk, Vitamin A, Vitamin D.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened ensure lid is replaced tightly and use within 6 weeks. Once made up, keep refrigerated and treat as fresh milk.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • For hot drinks: Allow boiling liquids to cool slightly before adding 1-2 teaspoons of dried skimmed milk and stirring.
  • To make 1 pint: Put 57g (approx. 4 1/2 heaped tbsp) into a measuring jug and add 568ml (1 pint) of cold water, stirring continuously. If required warm, bring to the boil slowly over a medium heat.

Number of uses

Pack contains 17 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

Recycling info

Tub. Mixed Material not currently recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml contains
Energy150kJ / 35kcal300kJ / 71kcal
Fat0.0g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate5.1g10.2g
Sugars4.9g9.8g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein3.6g7.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
Vitamin A71µg (9%NRV)142µg (18%NRV)
Vitamin D0.15µg (3%NRV)0.31µg (6%NRV)
Calcium128mg (16%NRV)256mg (32%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When made up according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

51 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't mistake this for the old version dried milk

1 stars

Made the mistake of thinking this was the usual dried milk powder but just in a new style packaging. It's NOT!! This is a shocker of the product! I use to buy the previous version in the round cardboard cylinder, which was great. This current version just doesn't dissolve - either in hot or cold water. You can stir it till you're blue in the face and it'll still be as lumpy as anything. Certainly not buying it again.

This product is not as good as when it was sold in

3 stars

This product is not as good as when it was sold in a tub. The granules do not now dissolve easily, it’s as if they are damp.

This is coffee mate, not skimmed milk. Awful

1 stars

This is not skimmed milk powder like you used to sell a few months ago. This is the same as Coffee Mate used to be. It is too creamy and the powder does not dissolve , even in boiling water . It is rubbish

It is utter rubbish does not dissolve in tea or co

1 stars

It is utter rubbish does not dissolve in tea or coffee, leaving large lumps floating on the surface.

Dont buy

1 stars

Use to be in circular tin; excellent. Purchased 20 in a Packet like the pic - useless. powder wont dissolve. if put in fridge comes out in large clumps. terrible

Horrible

1 stars

Had been using the tinned one in my tea for years, loved it! This new recipe or whatever, is absolutely disgusting, doesn't mix properly, smells like vomit & tastes like baby formula. Please bring back the old one...haven't had a decent cup of tea for a month now. Bought this new one once, threw it away. Obviously won't be buying it again.

I use to buy as stand by but useless in new box It

1 stars

I use to buy as stand by but useless in new box It use to be in a tub container and contents seem lumpy

Slow to dissolve in hot coffee, Is this a differen

3 stars

Slow to dissolve in hot coffee, Is this a different milk from the previous type which was very good?

Lumpy and disgusting

1 stars

It goes Lumpy and awful in tea I used to buy it when it was in a tin and it was brilliant but now I won’t buy it again as apart from the fact it’s in a box something else must have changed because it ruins a drink by going thick lumps!! Tesco please bring back the tinned version as so many people I know used it but now are going elsewhere as this boxed one is terrible!!

Inferior dried milk

3 stars

Since being in boxes instead of tins (which I approve of saving waste) it is very much finer and difficult to mix giving lumps floating about. Are you using a different manufacturer? If so please revert to old one!! I shall have to continue buying it as I don't like milk and only buy fresh for visitors when required but use the powder for other things.

1-10 of 51 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Allinson Easy Bake Yeast Tin 100G

£ 1.00
£10.00/kg

Tesco Strong White Flour 1.5Kg

£ 1.00
£0.67/kg

Tesco Fast Action Dried Yeast 56G

£ 0.85
£15.18/kg

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here