Tesco Instant Dried Skimmed Milk 340G

Made the mistake of thinking this was the usual dried milk powder but just in a new style packaging. It's NOT!! This is a shocker of the product! I use to buy the previous version in the round cardboard cylinder, which was great. This current version just doesn't dissolve - either in hot or cold water. You can stir it till you're blue in the face and it'll still be as lumpy as anything. Certainly not buying it again.
This product is not as good as when it was sold in a tub. The granules do not now dissolve easily, it’s as if they are damp.
This is not skimmed milk powder like you used to sell a few months ago. This is the same as Coffee Mate used to be. It is too creamy and the powder does not dissolve , even in boiling water . It is rubbish
It is utter rubbish does not dissolve in tea or coffee, leaving large lumps floating on the surface.
Use to be in circular tin; excellent. Purchased 20 in a Packet like the pic - useless. powder wont dissolve. if put in fridge comes out in large clumps. terrible
Had been using the tinned one in my tea for years, loved it! This new recipe or whatever, is absolutely disgusting, doesn't mix properly, smells like vomit & tastes like baby formula. Please bring back the old one...haven't had a decent cup of tea for a month now. Bought this new one once, threw it away. Obviously won't be buying it again.
I use to buy as stand by but useless in new box It use to be in a tub container and contents seem lumpy
Slow to dissolve in hot coffee, Is this a different milk from the previous type which was very good?
It goes Lumpy and awful in tea I used to buy it when it was in a tin and it was brilliant but now I won’t buy it again as apart from the fact it’s in a box something else must have changed because it ruins a drink by going thick lumps!! Tesco please bring back the tinned version as so many people I know used it but now are going elsewhere as this boxed one is terrible!!
Since being in boxes instead of tins (which I approve of saving waste) it is very much finer and difficult to mix giving lumps floating about. Are you using a different manufacturer? If so please revert to old one!! I shall have to continue buying it as I don't like milk and only buy fresh for visitors when required but use the powder for other things.