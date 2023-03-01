Haliborange Vitamin D & Calcium Softies 30S

30 Strawberry flavour Calcium & Vitamin D Softies - Food Supplement.

Haliborange Calcium and Vitamin D Softies contain no artificial colours or flavours and are a delicious strawberry flavour. -100% NRV of Sunshine Vitamin D: Essential for the normal growth and development of bones in children -Calcium: Essential for the maintenance of normal bones and teeth.

We all want our little ones to shine in life! Haliborange Calcium and Vitamin D Softies are a tasty way for your child to get these essential nutrients they need every day.

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Calcium Phosphate, Gelatine (Bovine), Maltodextrin, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Acid (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Flavourings, Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Carnauba Wax, Vitamin D Prep (Cholecalciferol, Medium Chain Triglycerides), Colour: Carmines

Net Contents

30 x Softies

Preparation and Usage

Recommended daily intake: Children over 3 years take 1-2 fruit Softies daily. Do not exceed the recommended intake.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours

Lower age limit

3 Years

upper-age-limit

12 Years