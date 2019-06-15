By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Traditional Pickled Onions 710G

1.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Traditional Pickled Onions 710G
£ 1.00
£0.28/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy74kJ 18kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 149kJ / 35kcal

Product Description

  • Onions pickled in spirit vinegar.
  • GROWN IN BRITAIN Peeled by hand and pickled for a sharp flavour
  • GROWN IN BRITAIN Peeled by hand and pickled for a sharp flavour
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Malted Barley Extract, Flavouring, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

7 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

360g

Net Contents

690g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy149kJ / 35kcal74kJ / 18kcal
Fat0.2g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.9g3.5g
Sugars1.9g1.0g
Fibre1.1g0.6g
Protein0.9g0.5g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 7 servings.--
As sold, drained.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not very nice if you like crunchy solid onions

1 stars

These are awful. Soggy, falling apart, mushy insides with a pulpy centre. Avoid at all costs.

Mushy onions not nice

2 stars

I keep buying these and the quality differs so much. Sometimes ok. But The top 2 or 3 onions always seem to be mushy and very unpleasant. It is not only Tesco's that has this problem as your competitors own brand has the same problem in the same jar size. You would think that they are bottled by the same people and just have different labels.

Soft pickled onions

1 stars

Bought a jar of these expecting them to be crisp. They were really really soft and not nice

Not like they used to be

2 stars

The vinegar used is very weak to watery the onions are not crispy all sinc e they were changed a few years ago,l will not buy them unless they can compete with Haywards,l would not recommend them to anybody.Please revert back to your old reciepe you were untouchable with taste and crispy onions but now not very good

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Pickled Gherkins 680G

£ 0.70
£0.19/100g

Haywards Piccalilli 400G

£ 1.90
£0.48/100g

Tesco Pickled Red Cabbage 340G

£ 0.70
£0.45/100g

Tesco Pickled Sliced Beetroot 710G

£ 1.10
£0.24/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here