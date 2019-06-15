Tesco Traditional Pickled Onions 710G

Not very nice if you like crunchy solid onions
These are awful. Soggy, falling apart, mushy insides with a pulpy centre. Avoid at all costs.
Mushy onions not nice
I keep buying these and the quality differs so much. Sometimes ok. But The top 2 or 3 onions always seem to be mushy and very unpleasant. It is not only Tesco's that has this problem as your competitors own brand has the same problem in the same jar size. You would think that they are bottled by the same people and just have different labels.
Soft pickled onions
Bought a jar of these expecting them to be crisp. They were really really soft and not nice
Not like they used to be
The vinegar used is very weak to watery the onions are not crispy all sinc e they were changed a few years ago,l will not buy them unless they can compete with Haywards,l would not recommend them to anybody.Please revert back to your old reciepe you were untouchable with taste and crispy onions but now not very good