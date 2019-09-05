Hovis Soft White Extra Thick Bread 800G

Greatest bread for toast I have ever eaten
This is the only bread my son will eat. It is ideal for toast. I have been having some difficulty recently obtaining this bread either by delivery or attending my Tesco superstore as no other shop in the vicinity stocks it.
Soft & Extra Thick
I absolutely love this bread it is soft and extra thick and makes perfect sandwiches and toast etc. I wouldn't buy it all the time because it is a bit much for everyday use hence the 4 stars and not 5. I would love to see Hovis make this extra thick bread in wholemeal though.
PLEASE MAKE SURE BREAD IS FRESH I ALWAYS GET NOT SO FRESH BREAD ON MY ORDERS