By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pan Scourers 5 Pack

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Pan Scourers 5 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.30/each

Product Description

  • Tesco flat pan scourers.
  • Tesco Flat Pan Scourers 5 Pack
  • For those serious clean up operations.
  • 5 Flat scourers For easy removal of stubborn stains, burnt on food and grease.

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., ----

Preparation and Usage

  • Wet scourer to use and rinse clean after use. Suitable for removing stubborn burns and stains from grills, ovens, pans, kitchenware, barbecues etc.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Super Scratch Champion

5 stars

What a champion ! The uncelebrated Scouring Pad

Usually bought next

Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

£ 0.40
£0.05/each

Tesco All Purpose Cloths 10 Pack

£ 1.05
£0.11/each

Tesco Non-Scratch Sponge Pan Cleaners 6 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Tesco Tie Top Bin Bags 50L X 20 Pack

£ 2.25
£0.11/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here