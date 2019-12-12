By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aunt Bessie's Homestyle Mini Roasties 700G

Aunt Bessie's Homestyle Mini Roasties 700G
£ 2.05
£2.93/kg
Oven cooked per 1/6 pack contains
  • Energy588kJ 139kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.60g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 482kJ/114kcal

Product Description

  • Cut Potatoes Coated in Batter and Prefried.
  • Crispy Homestyle Mini Roasties
  • Versatile to use and quick to bake, these Mini Roasties are totally irresistible. The bite-sized combination of crispy outside and fluffy inside make mealtimes really tasty - satisfaction all round!
  • Made with sunflower oil
  • Real good food in just 20 minutes made properly
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 0.7kg

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (93%), Sunflower Oil (3%), Rice Flour, Dextrin, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Colour: Caramel, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or colder.Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional Oven: Preheat oven to 230°C/450°F/Gas Mark 8 20 Mins
Fan Assisted Oven: Preheat oven to 210°C/410°F 20 Mins
Once defrosted do not refreeze. All cooking appliances vary, the following is a guideline. Take Care - product will be Hot.
Remove all packaging. Spread the Mini Roasties evenly onto a non-stick baking tray. Place the tray in the centre of a preheated oven and Cook for 20 Minutes until crisp and golden. Turn the Mini Roasties halfway through cooking to ensure an even crispness. Ensure Mini Roasties are piping hot before serving. Serve immediately.
Not Suitable for Microwave Cooking.
For fan assisted and miniature ovens, refer to manufacturer's handbook for guidelines.

Preparation and Usage

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 6 servings

Net Contents

700g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as sold)Per 100g (As consumed)
Energy 482kJ/114kcal588kJ/139kcal
Fat 3.1g3.9g
Saturates 0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrates19g22g
Sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Fibre 2.3g2.9g
Protein 1.9g2.4g
Salt 0.40g0.60g
This pack contains approximately 6 servings--

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Perfect for mid week dinner!

4 stars

These were very tasty with a slice of Steak Pie, Garden Peas and Onion Gravy for midweek dinner. Only criticism - meant to be mini roasties but a few ''conker'' size potatoes in there as well as some so small threw them away as after cooking they would have been better described as ''batter bits'' as no centre to them. Otherwise, cannot fault them and would definitely buy again.

A great alternative to chips or plain potatoes - t

5 stars

A great alternative to chips or plain potatoes - these small roasties are delicious for any day of the week.

Should be renamed teeny

3 stars

Some were marked and some were too small to be even called a mini roastie, so wouldnt buy again

Usually bought next

Aunt Bessie's Roast Parsnips Honey Glazed 500G

£ 1.00
£0.20/100g

Offer

Tesco 12 Yorkshire Puddings 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Aunt Bessie's 12 Golden Yorkshires 220G

£ 1.00
£4.55/kg

Offer

Hearty Food Co. 15 Yorkshire Puddings 230G

£ 0.50
£2.18/kg

Show more products

