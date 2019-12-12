Aunt Bessie's Homestyle Mini Roasties 700G

Perfect for mid week dinner!
These were very tasty with a slice of Steak Pie, Garden Peas and Onion Gravy for midweek dinner. Only criticism - meant to be mini roasties but a few ''conker'' size potatoes in there as well as some so small threw them away as after cooking they would have been better described as ''batter bits'' as no centre to them. Otherwise, cannot fault them and would definitely buy again.
A great alternative to chips or plain potatoes - t
A great alternative to chips or plain potatoes - these small roasties are delicious for any day of the week.
Should be renamed teeny
Some were marked and some were too small to be even called a mini roastie, so wouldnt buy again