Tesco Contact Lens Solution 100Ml

- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Disodium Edetate 0.025%, Polyhexanide 0.0002%, Sodium Hyaluronate, Hypromellose, Poloxamer, Sodium & Potassium Chloride in isotonic buffered solution
Storage
Store below 30 degrees centigrade
Produce of
Produced in India, Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- For daily cleaning, protein removing and disinfecting of hard and soft contact lenses. Also compatible with silicone hydrogel lenses Preparation: To open bottle, screw cap anti-clockwise to break seal. Wash and dry your hands before handling contact lenses. Cleaning: Place the lens in the palm of your hand, add 5-10 drops of solution and gently rub both sides of the lens for 20 seconds. Rinse the lens thoroughly with the solution. Place the lens in the appropriate compartment of your lens case. Repeat the above procedure with the other lens. Disinfecting: Fill the lens case with solution, close and allow the lenses to soak for at least 4 hours or overnight. Lenses are now ready to wear. Storage: Store at room temperature. Use within 3 months after first opening. Do not use after the expiry date.
Warnings
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN,
- If lenses are not worn for more than 30 days,,
- repeat the disinfecting cycle • Always use fresh,
- solution and close the bottle after use • To avoid,
- contamination, do not touch the dropper tip,
- • If eye irritation occurs, consult a specialist.,
- • Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients
Net Contents
100ml
Safety information
