Tesco House Blend One Cup Coffee 10 Pack 70G

Wonderful favour, aroma and taste.
Pleasantly surprise by this wonderful flavour and aroma. But most of all the taste. I am a tea person and seldom drink coffee as I dislike instant coffee of any make. But this is just up my street. So as the French inspired coffee, again from Tesco. Above all the cost is so very affordable. Stocking up when ever I go away and take them with me in my travels.
Coffee was good, but didn't like the plastic, so w
Coffee was good, but didn't like the plastic, so will be using bags
Best for taste
I keep these for guests and occasional use for when I'm flagging and need a pick-me-up. Tastes better than similar filters I've tried, and isn't too expensive.
Great value - delicious tasting coffee
Tesco one-cup Nbr 3 filter coffee is one of the finest I have tasted. Medium strength, plenty of flavour, soft and well rounded. Competitors brands are harsh and bitter by comparison. I always have a box of Nbr 3 on the go.
Easy to make a good cup of coffee
Been using these for a long time now, they suit us just fine.