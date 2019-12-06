By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco House Blend One Cup Coffee 10 Pack 70G

4.5(5)Write a review
Tesco House Blend One Cup Coffee 10 Pack 70G
£ 2.20
£3.15/100g
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

Product Description

  • Ground coffee in one cup filters.
  ONE CUP Freshly ground Arabica coffee, for filtering straight to your cup. CAREFULLY BLENDED Our farmers harvest coffee at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness, and sun dry it in the fresh mountain air. We carefully tailor each roast to draw out the distinctive flavours of every blend.
  • ONE CUP Freshly ground Arabica coffee for filtering, straight to your cup. CAREFULLY BLENDED Our coffee is harvested at the height of the season when the coffee cherry is at perfect ripeness, and sun dried it in the fresh mountain air. We carefully tailor each roast to draw out the distinctive flavours of every blend.
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, preferably store in an airtight container in a refrigerator and consume within 3-4 weeks and by date shown

Preparation and Usage

  • Each individual filter gives you a single serving of freshly made pure roast & ground coffee.

     

    PREPARATION GUIDELINES

    1. Shake the coffee filters to distribute the ground coffee evenly.

    2. Carefully place the filter on suitable sized cup, pour freshly drawn hot (not boiling) water up to the mark inside the filter.

    Warning: Ensure filter sits tightly on cup.

    3. Put the lid on and leave for 2-3 minutes whilst the filter empties.

    4. Take off the lid and turn upside down, using it as a saucer for the empty filter. Wash and retain lid for further use.

    Add milk, cream or sugar as preferred.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10 X 7g e (70g)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Wonderful favour, aroma and taste.

5 stars

Pleasantly surprise by this wonderful flavour and aroma. But most of all the taste. I am a tea person and seldom drink coffee as I dislike instant coffee of any make. But this is just up my street. So as the French inspired coffee, again from Tesco. Above all the cost is so very affordable. Stocking up when ever I go away and take them with me in my travels.

Coffee was good, but didn't like the plastic, so w

3 stars

Coffee was good, but didn't like the plastic, so will be using bags

Best for taste

5 stars

I keep these for guests and occasional use for when I'm flagging and need a pick-me-up. Tastes better than similar filters I've tried, and isn't too expensive.

Great value - delicious tasting coffee

5 stars

Tesco one-cup Nbr 3 filter coffee is one of the finest I have tasted. Medium strength, plenty of flavour, soft and well rounded. Competitors brands are harsh and bitter by comparison. I always have a box of Nbr 3 on the go.

Easy to make a good cup of coffee

5 stars

Been using these for a long time now, they suit us just fine.

