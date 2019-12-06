Tesco House Blend One Cup Coffee 10 Pack 70G

Each individual filter gives you a single serving of freshly made pure roast & ground coffee.

PREPARATION GUIDELINES

1. Shake the coffee filters to distribute the ground coffee evenly.

2. Carefully place the filter on suitable sized cup, pour freshly drawn hot (not boiling) water up to the mark inside the filter.

Warning: Ensure filter sits tightly on cup.

3. Put the lid on and leave for 2-3 minutes whilst the filter empties.

4. Take off the lid and turn upside down, using it as a saucer for the empty filter. Wash and retain lid for further use.

Add milk, cream or sugar as preferred.