Sensations Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 150G

1.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Sensations Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 150G
£ 0.90
£0.60/100g

Offer

Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy593 kJ 142 kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.42g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 593kJ

Product Description

  • Balsamic Vinegar & Caramelised Onion Flavour Potato Crisps
  • - Discover the extraordinary flavour of Sensations crisps, made with specially selected potatoes and thicker cut for a satisfying crunch
  • - Sensations Balsamic Vinegar & Caramelised Onion Crisps offer a fusion of indulgent sweet-savoury flavours with a delicate tangy twist
  • - Perfect for sharing with friends
  • - Or serve with Sensations Streetmix or Peanuts for the perfect party snack platter
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Why not excite your senses with Sensations® Poppadoms
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Specially selected potato varieties
  • Thicker cut for a satisfying crunch
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Balsamic Vinegar & Caramelised Onion Seasoning, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Balsamic Vinegar & Caramelised Onion Seasoning contains: Sugar, Onion Powder, Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Salt, Potassium Chloride, Spice, Garlic Powder, Tamarind Powder, Herb, Balsamic Vinegar Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Alpha-Tocopherol)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Milk, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) servingPer 100g
Energy 593kJ1975kJ
-142kcal(7%*)472kcal
Fat 6.7g(10%*)22.2g
of which Saturates 0.5g(3%*)1.8g
Carbohydrate 17.8g59.2g
of which Sugars 0.7g(1%*)2.3g
Fibre 1.4g4.8g
Protein 1.9g6.4g
Salt 0.42g(7%*)1.41g
This pack contains 5 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

7 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Disgusting! Why have you ruined my favorite crisps

1 stars

Disgusting! Why have you ruined my favorite crisps 😭😭😭😭

Ruined

1 stars

Used to be my favourite crisps and they ruined them by changing the flavour to a 'tangy new recipe' REVOLTING!!!!!

my all-time favourite crisps. Haven't been able t

5 stars

my all-time favourite crisps. Haven't been able to find them at Tesco for weeks :(

Boring new taste

1 stars

These were my favourite flavour crisps and now Walkers have mucked about with the flavour "Tangy new recipe," and now they just taste like normal salty and vinegary Salt and Vinegar crisps - not exactly a "Sensation." Please Walkers, change them back or I won't be buying them again!

Walkers..walking the wrong way!!

1 stars

Horrible! Recipe change to "Tangy" has completely ruined the flavour that was SO LOVELY, and SO Different from anything else on the market. The really lovely caramelised onion, complemented with just the right amount of tasty balsamic vinegar has completely gone. Such a shame, the crisps now have no guiding flavour, they just taste of cheap vinegar. Tried, tasted, "revolting"vote by all, virtually a whole bag straight in the bin! Will not be buying again!

Caramelised onion tasted more like chilli to me.

2 stars

The crisps were a nice thickness and good and crunchy. I've had this flavour before and enjoyed it, but the last pack was I felt too vinegary, also I had to check the ingredients to see if chilli was included (which I couldn't see) as these burnt my mouth and tongue to the point where I threw them away.

Very sour

1 stars

Awful. Fantastic quick way to get heartburn. Very unimpressed.

