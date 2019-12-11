Sensations Onion & Balsamic Vinegar 150G

Disgusting! Why have you ruined my favorite crisps
Ruined
Used to be my favourite crisps and they ruined them by changing the flavour to a 'tangy new recipe' REVOLTING!!!!!
my all-time favourite crisps. Haven't been able to find them at Tesco for weeks :(
Boring new taste
These were my favourite flavour crisps and now Walkers have mucked about with the flavour "Tangy new recipe," and now they just taste like normal salty and vinegary Salt and Vinegar crisps - not exactly a "Sensation." Please Walkers, change them back or I won't be buying them again!
Walkers..walking the wrong way!!
Horrible! Recipe change to "Tangy" has completely ruined the flavour that was SO LOVELY, and SO Different from anything else on the market. The really lovely caramelised onion, complemented with just the right amount of tasty balsamic vinegar has completely gone. Such a shame, the crisps now have no guiding flavour, they just taste of cheap vinegar. Tried, tasted, "revolting"vote by all, virtually a whole bag straight in the bin! Will not be buying again!
Caramelised onion tasted more like chilli to me.
The crisps were a nice thickness and good and crunchy. I've had this flavour before and enjoyed it, but the last pack was I felt too vinegary, also I had to check the ingredients to see if chilli was included (which I couldn't see) as these burnt my mouth and tongue to the point where I threw them away.
Very sour
Awful. Fantastic quick way to get heartburn. Very unimpressed.