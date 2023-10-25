Command Small Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets Supports pictures weighing up to 450g Easy to apply & can be removed cleanly No nails, screws or tacks are required

Make decorating quick and easy with Command™ Small Picture Hanging Strips. Our small strips lock together securely to hold frames weighing up to 1.8 kg, and when you're ready for a change can be easily removed without damaging the surface underneath. No holes, damaged paint work or sticky residue. The decorating possibilities are endless, create a display of framed postcards or a photo montage up the stairs. They're a great nail-free solution for rented accommodation where you may be worried about damaging walls. Small picture hanging strips hold most frames up to 20 cm x 25 cm and hold strongly to a variety of surfaces including solid, hollow and painted walls.

Size: Small Holding Power: 4 sets of strips contained in this pack can hold one frame weighing up to 1.8 kg, and measuring up to 20cm by 25cm Pack contents: 4 sets of small strips Colour: White Strip type: Interlocking Picture Hanging Strips

Damage-free hanging, holds strongly and removes cleanly Easy to apply, no need for nails, screws or drills Strips stretch off cleanly without leaving holes, marks or sticky residue Suitable for most smooth surfaces including painted walls, tiles, metal and wood Keep frames flat and secure to the wall, discreet strips are hidden behind the picture frame Strips lock and relock so frame can be removed and repositioned

