Command Small Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets

Command Small Picture Hanging Strips 4 SetsSupports pictures weighing up to 450gEasy to apply & can be removed cleanlyNo nails, screws or tacks are required
Make decorating quick and easy with Command™ Small Picture Hanging Strips. Our small strips lock together securely to hold frames weighing up to 1.8 kg, and when you're ready for a change can be easily removed without damaging the surface underneath. No holes, damaged paint work or sticky residue. The decorating possibilities are endless, create a display of framed postcards or a photo montage up the stairs. They're a great nail-free solution for rented accommodation where you may be worried about damaging walls. Small picture hanging strips hold most frames up to 20 cm x 25 cm and hold strongly to a variety of surfaces including solid, hollow and painted walls.
Size: SmallHolding Power: 4 sets of strips contained in this pack can hold one frame weighing up to 1.8 kg, and measuring up to 20cm by 25cmPack contents: 4 sets of small stripsColour: WhiteStrip type: Interlocking Picture Hanging Strips
Damage-free hanging, holds strongly and removes cleanlyEasy to apply, no need for nails, screws or drillsStrips stretch off cleanly without leaving holes, marks or sticky residueSuitable for most smooth surfaces including painted walls, tiles, metal and woodKeep frames flat and secure to the wall, discreet strips are hidden behind the picture frameStrips lock and relock so frame can be removed and repositioned

Preparation and Usage

See usage instructions: Wait 7 days after painting before use. After attaching to wall wait 1 hour before hanging anything on the strip. Ideal for solid, hollow and painted walls. Even painted woodchip wallpapers with fine or medium textures. Not suitable for unpainted paper or vinyl wallpaper.
