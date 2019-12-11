By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cofresh Crunchy Corn Nuts Chilli & Lemon 175G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cofresh Crunchy Corn Nuts Chilli & Lemon 175G
£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Offer

An average 28g servings contains:
  • Energy493kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates1.1g
    5%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt0.56g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1761kJ

Product Description

  • Roasted Chilli & Lemon Flavour Corn Nuts
  • The Cofresh family brings you their Chilli & Lemon Corn Nuts which are deliciously flavoured with Chilli & Lemon & made from the finest quality ingredients.
  • Proud to be no.1 Indian snack brand
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

Maize (88%), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Chilli & Lemon Seasoning (2%) (Salt, Paprika, Rice Flour, Lemon Juice Powder (1%) (Maltodextrin from IP Maize, Lemon Juice), Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Spices & Herbs, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Yeast Powder, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Natural Colour (Paprika Extract)), Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts, Almonds, Cashews, Sesame Seeds and Wheat Flour

Storage

To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom from Local & Imported Ingredients

Name and address

  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Our Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure that our products reach our customers in perfect condition. All quality issues relating to the product should be addressed in writing to us, with customer details, the complaint issue including the packaging and its contents and we will fully reimburse you.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 116 234 0246
  • Email: sales@cofresh.com
  • Website: www.cofresh.co.uk

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Energy 1761kJ
-421kcal
Fat 9.8g
Of which saturates 3.9g
Carbohydrates 76.0g
Of which sugars 12.0g
Fibre 2.2g
Protein 7.1g
Salt 2.00g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Sweet Chilli Coated Peanuts 200 G

£ 1.20
£6.00/kg

Cofresh Roasted & Salted Crunchy Corn Nuts 175G

£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Offer

Eat Real Sesame Bites Bar 26G

£ 0.30
£1.16/100g

Cofresh Bombay Mix 325G

£ 1.00
£0.31/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here