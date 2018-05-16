Tilda Easy Cook Long Grain Rice 1Kg

- Energy896kJ 211kcal11%
Product Description
- Dive into a new world of flavour with a dazzling jambalaya or jollof. Or discover something new from our recipes on Tilda.com
- If you're feeling adventurous why not try an alternative cooking method or one of our delicious recipes. Visit Tilda.com for more ideas.
- Our Easy Cook Long Grain will bring firm separate grains to any dish you choose to create.
- Open this pack of Tilda Easy Cook Long Grain Rice, and you open yourself up to a world of delicious possibilities.
- From The Caribbean to Mexico, Easy Cook Long Grain Rice has been revered for its robust and separate grains. These grains are parboiled to help them to stand up to longer cooking in stuffings, stews and seasoned rice recipes.
- So when you're planning a fully packed burrito or looking for the perfect side to a spicy jerk chicken you are in good hands with us.
- Our Promise:
- You always get the best rice with Tilda. With half a century of expertise, Our Easy Cook Long Grain Rice is lightly steamed to lock all the flavour in the grains and ensure that it withstand longer cooking.
- We select premium grains to make sure only the best rice is used in every Tilda pack.
- From our specialist growers around the world to the centre of tables up and down the country, we are proud to help you create the perfect recipe, every time.
- Non-stick, separate, parboiled
- Firm parboiled grains ideal for stuffings, stews and casseroles
- Prefluffed parboiled
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
Easy Cook Long Grain Rice
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: This is a great method to cook our rice.
Put 60g of rice per person into a pan of boiling water.
Simmer for 15-18 minutes on a medium heat, drain, cover and let stand for 3 minutes.
Run a fork through the rice to fluff up the grains and serve.
Produce of
Milled and packed in the UK, from an imported ingredient
Number of uses
This pack contains at least 16 x 60g portions
Name and address
- Tilda,
- PO Box 550,
- Rainham,
- RM13 9AE,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
