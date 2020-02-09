Gorilla Superglue Non Drip Liquid 15G

dont buy
totally useless it would have a hard time sticking paper together
Store in cool, dry place.
Made in USA from imported materials
15g
DANGER Gorilla Super Glue Cyanoacrylate. Danger. Bonds skin and eyes in seconds. Keep out of reach of children. Warning Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause respiratory irritation. Avoid breathing mist, fumes, spray, vapours. Use only outdoors or in a well-ventilated areas. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF INHALED: Remove person to fresh air and keep comfortable for breathing. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Dispose of contents/container according to local, regional, national, and international regulations. Keep out of reach of children and animals. In case of accident or if you feel unwell, seek medical advice immediately.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020