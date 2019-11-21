By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bendicks Mint Collection Boxed Carton 400G

Bendicks Mint Collection Boxed Carton 400G
£ 9.50
£2.38/100g

Product Description

  • An Assortment of Dark Mint Chocolates
  • Bendicks® Mint Collection is a unique combination of tastes and textures with four different dark mint chocolates.
  • Elizabethan Mint, Dark English Mint, Bittermint, Chocolate Mint Crisp
  • The name Bendicks combines the surnames of Mr. Oscar Benson and Colonel Bertie Dickson who founded the business in 1930. Their dedication to producing quality handmade chocolates quickly established an excellent reputation.

By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Manufacturers of Chocolates Bendicks (Mayfair) Ltd Hampshire

  • Our expertly crafted collection of dark mint chocolates, including our famous bittermint
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Peppermint Oil with other Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser: Gum Arabic, Invertase, Raising Agent: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Acid: Citric Acid, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 50% minimum

Allergy Information

  • All varieties may also contain Hazelnuts, Almonds, Peanuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Name and address

  • Bendicks (Mayfair) Ltd,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG21 4DZ.

Return to

  • Bendicks is proud of its reputation for quality. If this product does not reach you in perfect condition, please return the box and its contents stating where and when it was purchased.
  • We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs. Your statutory rights are not affected. This applies to the UK only.
  • Bendicks (Mayfair) Ltd,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG21 4DZ.
  • www.bendicks.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 1909 kJ
-455 kcal
Fat 19.6 g
- of which saturates 12.2 g
Carbohydrate 64.2 g
- of which sugars 57.8 g
Protein 3.1 g
Salt 0.02 g

No Palm Oil

5 stars

Bendick's does not use Palm Oil and you can taste the difference!!!!

