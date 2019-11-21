Bendicks Mint Collection Boxed Carton 400G

No Palm Oil
Bendick's does not use Palm Oil and you can taste the difference!!!!
By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Manufacturers of Chocolates Bendicks (Mayfair) Ltd Hampshire
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Peppermint Oil with other Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser: Gum Arabic, Invertase, Raising Agent: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Acid: Citric Acid, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 50% minimum
Store in a cool dry place.
Made in Germany
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|1909 kJ
|-
|455 kcal
|Fat
|19.6 g
|- of which saturates
|12.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|64.2 g
|- of which sugars
|57.8 g
|Protein
|3.1 g
|Salt
|0.02 g
