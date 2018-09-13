By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
British Punnet Plums 400G

image 1 of British Punnet Plums 400G
£ 1.50
£3.75/kg
2 typical plums
  • Energy212kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars10.6g
    12%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 176kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Plums.
  • Hand picked Ripen in 2 3 days for succulent flesh and sweet flavour
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Plum

Storage

Ripen firm fruit at room temperature. Refrigerate ripe fruit. Bring to room temperature before eating.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 typical plums (120g)
Energy176kJ / 42kcal212kJ / 50kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate8.8g10.6g
Sugars8.8g10.6g
Fibre1.6g1.9g
Protein0.6g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Sweet

5 stars

Some of the best English plums we've had for a while, sweet and flavourful.

