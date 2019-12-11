Heinz Baked Beans Fridge Pack 1Kg
Product Description
- Baked beans in a deliciously rich tomato sauce
- 1 of your 5 a day in a serving when eaten as part of a balanced diet
- 1 of your 5 a day.
- Naturally high in protein.
- Naturally high in fibre.
- Naturally low in fat.
- Gluten free.
- Low sugar.
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- Pack size: 1000g
Information
Ingredients
Beans (51%), Tomatoes (31%), Water, Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Cornflour, Antioxidant - Ascorbic Acid, Spice Extracts, Herb Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened store in a fridge and use within 5 days.Best before end - see bottom of jar
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Empty portion into a saucepan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Use as little or as much as you need, once opened stays fresh for 5 days
- How to cook
- Shake jar well before each use
- Remove cap and foil
- Use clean spoon, or pour out
- Replace the cap and keep refrigerated for up to 5 days
- Once open, keep me cold, but eat me hot.
- Do not refill with food
Number of uses
Serving per jar - 5
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Plastic - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Return to
- Contact us
- Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
- Please quote code on the bottom of jar
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (200g)
|%RI*
|Energy
|359kJ
|719kJ
|85kcal
|170kcal
|9%
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.4g
|1%
|- of which saturates
|Trace
|Trace
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|13.6g
|27.3g
|11%
|- of which sugars
|4.6g
|9.3g
|10%
|Fibre
|4.0g
|8.1g
|Protein
|5.1g
|10.2g
|20%
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.2g
|20%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
