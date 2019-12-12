By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oral-B Precision Clean Electric Toothbrush Heads X5

4.5(450)Write a review
image 1 of Oral-B Precision Clean Electric Toothbrush Heads X5
£ 22.00
£4.40/each

Product Description

  • Delivers a deep & thorough clean
  • Helps improve gum health
  • Pack of 5
  • The Oral-B Precision Clean replacement electric toothbrush head bristles reach deep between teeth and cover more surface, leaving your whole mouth cleaner than a regular manual and power away up to 100% more plaque for a superior clean vs. a regular manual toothbrush. The brush heads in this refill pack are compatible with Oral-B Genius 8000, 9000. Compatible with Oral-B PRO 600, 650, 1000, 2000, 2500, 3000, 4000, 4900, 5000, 6000, 6500, 7000. Compatible with all Oral-B Vitality and Vitality Plus Variants. Each order comes with 5x Oral-B Precision Clean Electric Replacement Toothbrush Heads.
  • The shape of the head allows the bristles to surround each tooth for individual cleaning
  • Penetrates hard-to-reach areas
  • Bristles reach deep between teeth to help remove plaque
  • Indicator bristles fade as a sign to replace your toothbrush head for a better clean
  • Compatible with the entire lineup of Oral-B electric toothbrushes, except for Oral-B sonic toothbrushes
  • Oral-B #1 brand used by dentists worldwide

Information

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Dentists recommend replacing your toothbrush head about every 3-4 months, or when bristles are faded and worn. Oral-B offers a variety of toothbrush heads to fit your personal oral health needs.

Warnings

  • Not for children under 3 years of age. Adult supervision required.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP
  • UK
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

View more safety information

Not for children under 3 years of age. Adult supervision required.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

450 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

First time buying an electric oral b toothbrush and I wish I had been using this years ago ,what a cleaner brighter smile I have ,find them excellent especially my teeth feel cleaner and even when I put my tongue around I can feel the gaps between my teeth definitely keeping this as my one and only toothbrush ,ten out of ten

Excellent!

5 stars

Great product for everyone who cares about their teeth

Excellent!

5 stars

These are the best brush heads to remove plaque and leaving your mouth nice and fresh.

Excellent!

5 stars

Lovely I throughly enjoyed the electric vibrations pulsating through my teeth

Excellent!

5 stars

I got my first oral b toothbrush it was amazing my teeth felt so clean ,i thought my teeth was clean before ,but after using my oral b toothbrush i know why my dentist kept telling me to get one i would recommend it to anyone

Excellent!

5 stars

Makes my teeth feel very clean and I never have to see the hygieneist as my dentist says my teeth are well looked after.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love my electric toothbrush my mouth feels clean and teeth are healthy. My Dentist was impressed with my teeth after I had been using my electric toothbrush i no longer need a scale and polish at the Dentists.

Excellent!

5 stars

We use the Oral B electric toothbrush for cleaning our teeth as it gets in all the nooks and cranny's in your mouth . Gentle on your teeth and gums and leaves you with a clean fresh feeling in your mouth. We also use Oral B gel toothpaste which isn't to strong and even the grandchildren use this toothpaste when they stay over. It's ideal having four replacement heads.

Excellent!

5 stars

Bought all my children these for Christmas. Excellent value for money

Excellent!

5 stars

Amazing gives that detest clean feeling with no effort.

1-10 of 450 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Oral-B Cross Action Replacement Electric Toothbrush Heads 8

£ 34.00
£4.25/each

Oral-B Cross Action Replacement Electric Toothbrush Heads 2

£ 10.00
£5.00/each

Colgate Total Original Care Toothpaste 125Ml

£ 4.00
£3.20/100ml

Tesco Braeburn Apple Minimum 5 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.32/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here