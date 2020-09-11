Punnet Greengages 250G

The sweetest of plums, ripening on different days
They were all delivered in perfect condition, so thank you Tesco Team. Like all stoned fruit, they ripened in various stages so I ordered lots because they are my favourite fruit. I will continue to order these for as long as they are in season and it's great that we have the opportunity to have these sweetest of plums.
Unripe and inedible
I love Greengages and Damsons So when I saw Greengages I bought 3 punnets in last Thursday's click and collect. They are rock hard, tasteless, juice less, sour and after simmering for hours over 2 days are, for the most part still rock hard etc etc. They are inedible.
Like concrete
They were like concrete & never reached an edible stage.
Sour.
Five days after delivery and still sour.
Variable quality; should be sold as ripen at home
Very unripe on delivery. A couple of days on a sunny window ledge made a world of difference to half of them, which were delicious, the others remained hard and close to inedible. Worth it if you love greengages and have no other reliable source
Perfect
Excellent sweet plums
Allow them to ripen. Juicy and delicious!
Allow them to ripen. Juicy and delicious!
Ripened on keeping 2 weeks --- reordered
Ripened on keeping 2 weeks --- reordered
Sweet little treats
I had no idea what these were but as I found them going for a bargain price I decided to try them. They are awesome. Nice and sweet
Better in July/August, sweet, juicy and nice scent
When I bought them in early August they were fantastic sweet and juicy but bought them again about end of August/September 2019 and they were sour and hard and taking longer than usual to ripen, maybe they are seasonal...they taste like organic fruit once they are ripe I will be buying again till they go out of season.