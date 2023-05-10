Spontex Washups Non Scratch Value 4 Pack

Spontex Washups Non Scratch are strong and long lasting. Thanks to their anti-grease technology, the scourers don't retain grease and stay cleaner and efficient for longer. They're ideal for washing up non-stick pans and wiping down delicate surfaces without scratching. Scourer size: 68 x 40 x 86 mm. Did you know? The scourers are designed with a specially contoured nailguard on either side of the sponge for improved grip and protection whilst using them. Spontex Washups Non Scratch sponge scourers can be washed and reused multiple times. When they are no longer fit for their intended use why not find them a new purpose like cleaning shoes or scrubbing bins. As part of their commitment to switch to more sustainable packaging, Spontex no longer use plastic film on this product. They have moved to a 100% recyclable cardboard sleeve that contains recycled content and is made with materials from sustainably managed forests. This means they are using 130kg less plastic for every 100,000 packs. Top Tip: To quickly freshen up the scourers, pop them in a suitable container with some clean water and microwave for 30 seconds or so… wait a minute or two before removing as they'll still be hot.

Spontex® develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their range of clever cleaning products includes cloths, scourers, gloves and mops, all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier.

Non scratch. Strong and long lasting. Anti-grease system so stays cleaner for longer. 100% recyclable plastic free packaging. Specially contoured nailguard for improved grip.

Produce of

Made in Spain