Fresh & Naked Just Lambs Lettuce 60G

Fresh & Naked Just Lambs Lettuce 60G
£ 0.76
£12.67/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Fresh Unwashed Natural Leaves
  • Make sure you type it in carefully! Or you could raise more than a few eyebrows
  • Just Natural Little Leaves
  • We haven't washed them because it might bruise their delicate tastiness so they stay naturally fresher for you to enjoy
  • Mild and delicious
  • Mild flavour - 1
  • Natural sun
  • Grown till just right
  • Gently harvested
  • Carefully bagged
  • Wash me thoroughly
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Ingredients

Lambs Lettuce

Storage

Keep me chilled

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Portion Suggestions
  • 1 Salad Bowl
  • 2 Side Salads
  • 4 Additions
  • Wash before use

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • G's,
  • Barway,
  • Ely,
  • Cambs,
  • CB7 5TZ.

Return to

  • G's,
  • Barway,
  • Ely,
  • Cambs,
  • CB7 5TZ.
  • www.freshandnaked.co.uk

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving 60g%RI*RI*
Energy kJ61378400kJ
kcal159<1%2000kcal
Fat g0.50.3<1%70g
of which saturates g0.10.1<1%20g
Carbohydrate g1.71.0<1%
of which sugars g1.71.02%90g
Fibre g0.90.52%
Protein g0.80.51%
Salt g0.010.01<1%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Delicious salad. Always good quality and very tasty.

Surprisingly good and excellent value.

