Mam Night Soother 6+ Mths X2

My baby won't have any other dummy
My baby adores these dummy's, we live in Australia and can't seem to find any anywhere, so I put a mass order in and we have one happy baby once again.
Made in Hungary/Europe
6 Months
2 x Soothers
For your child's safety WARNING! Inspect carefully before each use Pull the soother in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. We call this the pull test. Only use dedicated soother holders tested to EN 12586. Never attach other ribbons or cords to a soother, your child may be strangled by them. Do not leave a soother in direct sunlight or near a source of heat or leave in sterilising solution for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020