By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Berocca Boost Effervescent Vitamin Energy Tablets 20S

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Berocca Boost Effervescent Vitamin Energy Tablets 20S
£ 10.25
£0.51/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Food supplement with sweeteners
  • Berocca Boost Effervescent Tablets contain caffeine, designed to give you a little kick exactly when you need it. As with every Berocca product, Berocca Boost contains all eight B vitamins along with magnesium, zinc and vitamin C. However Boost also contains the natural herb guarana and, thanks to the caffeine in each effervescent tablet, Berocca Boost is great for helping to improve your alertness and concentration when you need it most.
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Increased alertness: contains caffeine which helps improve alertness and concentration
  • Helps you feel energised: the vitamin B1 and B2 in Berocca work with your body to naturally release energy from your food
  • Reduces tiredness and fatigue: the vitamin B3, B6 and magnesium in Berocca help reduce your tiredness and fatigue
  • It is recommended not to exceed a daily intake of 400mg caffeine from all sources. Berocca is not recommended during pregnancy
  • Suitable for: vegetarians and vegans
  • Contains vitamins B1 & B2 which work with your body to naturally generate energy from your food
  • Contains vitamins B6 & B12 and magnesium to help reduce your tiredness and fatigue
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Magnesium Sulphate, Bulking Agents (Sorbitol, Mannitol), Calcium Carbonate, Guarana Seeds Extract, Flavouring (Acerola Flavour), Magnesium Carbonate, Colour (Beetroot Red), Ascorbic Acid, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Caffeine, Zinc Citrate, Nicotinamide, Calcium Pantothenate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin Sodium Phosphate, Thiamine Monophosphate Chloride, Anti-Foaming Agent (Polysorbate 60), Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Biotin, Cyanocobalamin

Storage

Do not store above 30°C, keep the tube tightly closedFor best before end date (BBE), see side of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • How to take Berocca Boost?
  • Take 1 tablet per day - just add to water.
  • Simply dissolve in a glass or bottle of water to make a great tasting drink. Berocca Boost is best taken when you've hit a bit of a lull & need a little kick.
  • Suitable for: Adults (18 years & over)

Warnings

  • Need to know
  • Berocca Boost can be taken every day throughout the year, but should not be used to replace a well-balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Contains only 8 calories (8kcal) per tablet
  • Do not exceed the recommended daily dose of 1 tablet per day
  • Not recommended for children, pregnant or breast feeding women (contains 75mg caffeine per tablet)
  • You are advised not to consume more than 400mg of caffeine per day from all sources
  • Do not take in combination with ephedrine or other stimulants
  • Do not swallow or chew the tablets, they're designed to be dissolved in water
  • Keep product & empty tube out of the sight & reach of young children

Name and address

  • Bayer plc,
  • Green Park,
  • Reading,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG2 6AD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Questions or comments?
  • Please email us at: consumerhealthuk@bayer.com or visit our website at www.berocca.co.uk
  • Bayer plc,
  • Green Park,
  • Reading,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG2 6AD,
  • UK.
  • 0845 6010901

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

20 x Effervescent Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Tablet%NRV
Vitamin B11.40 mg127
Vitamin B21.60 mg114
Niacin18 mg NE112
Vitamin B62.0 mg143
Folic acid200 µg100
Vitamin B121 µg40
Biotin150 µg300
Pantothenic acid (B5)6.0 mg100
Vitamin C60 mg75
Magnesium100 mg27
Calcium100 mg12.5
Zinc9.5 mg95
Caffeine35 mg*
Guarana extract222.2 mg*
Equivalent to 40 mg of caffeine--
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
NE = Niacin Equivalent--
* = No NRV--

Safety information

View more safety information

Need to know Berocca Boost can be taken every day throughout the year, but should not be used to replace a well-balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Contains only 8 calories (8kcal) per tablet Do not exceed the recommended daily dose of 1 tablet per day Not recommended for children, pregnant or breast feeding women (contains 75mg caffeine per tablet) You are advised not to consume more than 400mg of caffeine per day from all sources Do not take in combination with ephedrine or other stimulants Do not swallow or chew the tablets, they're designed to be dissolved in water Keep product & empty tube out of the sight & reach of young children

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Berocca Boost Effervescent Vitamin Energy Tablets 10S

£ 5.75
£0.58/each

Offer

Bassetts 3-6 Multi Vitamin Strawberry

£ 3.70
£0.12/each

Offer

Berocca Blackcurrant Effervescent 45S

£ 12.75
£0.28/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here