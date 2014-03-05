Berocca Boost Effervescent Vitamin Energy Tablets 20S
Product Description
- Food supplement with sweeteners
- Berocca Boost Effervescent Tablets contain caffeine, designed to give you a little kick exactly when you need it. As with every Berocca product, Berocca Boost contains all eight B vitamins along with magnesium, zinc and vitamin C. However Boost also contains the natural herb guarana and, thanks to the caffeine in each effervescent tablet, Berocca Boost is great for helping to improve your alertness and concentration when you need it most.
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
- Increased alertness: contains caffeine which helps improve alertness and concentration
- Helps you feel energised: the vitamin B1 and B2 in Berocca work with your body to naturally release energy from your food
- Reduces tiredness and fatigue: the vitamin B3, B6 and magnesium in Berocca help reduce your tiredness and fatigue
- It is recommended not to exceed a daily intake of 400mg caffeine from all sources. Berocca is not recommended during pregnancy
- Suitable for: vegetarians and vegans
- Contains vitamins B1 & B2 which work with your body to naturally generate energy from your food
- Contains vitamins B6 & B12 and magnesium to help reduce your tiredness and fatigue
- Sugar free
Information
Ingredients
Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Magnesium Sulphate, Bulking Agents (Sorbitol, Mannitol), Calcium Carbonate, Guarana Seeds Extract, Flavouring (Acerola Flavour), Magnesium Carbonate, Colour (Beetroot Red), Ascorbic Acid, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Caffeine, Zinc Citrate, Nicotinamide, Calcium Pantothenate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin Sodium Phosphate, Thiamine Monophosphate Chloride, Anti-Foaming Agent (Polysorbate 60), Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Biotin, Cyanocobalamin
Storage
Do not store above 30°C, keep the tube tightly closedFor best before end date (BBE), see side of pack
Preparation and Usage
- How to take Berocca Boost?
- Take 1 tablet per day - just add to water.
- Simply dissolve in a glass or bottle of water to make a great tasting drink. Berocca Boost is best taken when you've hit a bit of a lull & need a little kick.
- Suitable for: Adults (18 years & over)
Warnings
- Need to know
- Berocca Boost can be taken every day throughout the year, but should not be used to replace a well-balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Contains only 8 calories (8kcal) per tablet
- Do not exceed the recommended daily dose of 1 tablet per day
- Not recommended for children, pregnant or breast feeding women (contains 75mg caffeine per tablet)
- You are advised not to consume more than 400mg of caffeine per day from all sources
- Do not take in combination with ephedrine or other stimulants
- Do not swallow or chew the tablets, they're designed to be dissolved in water
- Keep product & empty tube out of the sight & reach of young children
Name and address
- Bayer plc,
- Green Park,
- Reading,
- Berkshire,
- RG2 6AD,
- UK.
Return to
- Questions or comments?
- Please email us at: consumerhealthuk@bayer.com or visit our website at www.berocca.co.uk
- Bayer plc,
- Green Park,
- Reading,
- Berkshire,
- RG2 6AD,
- UK.
- 0845 6010901
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
20 x Effervescent Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Tablet
|%NRV
|Vitamin B1
|1.40 mg
|127
|Vitamin B2
|1.60 mg
|114
|Niacin
|18 mg NE
|112
|Vitamin B6
|2.0 mg
|143
|Folic acid
|200 µg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|1 µg
|40
|Biotin
|150 µg
|300
|Pantothenic acid (B5)
|6.0 mg
|100
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|Magnesium
|100 mg
|27
|Calcium
|100 mg
|12.5
|Zinc
|9.5 mg
|95
|Caffeine
|35 mg
|*
|Guarana extract
|222.2 mg
|*
|Equivalent to 40 mg of caffeine
|-
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|NE = Niacin Equivalent
|-
|-
|* = No NRV
|-
|-
Safety information
Need to know Berocca Boost can be taken every day throughout the year, but should not be used to replace a well-balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Contains only 8 calories (8kcal) per tablet Do not exceed the recommended daily dose of 1 tablet per day Not recommended for children, pregnant or breast feeding women (contains 75mg caffeine per tablet) You are advised not to consume more than 400mg of caffeine per day from all sources Do not take in combination with ephedrine or other stimulants Do not swallow or chew the tablets, they're designed to be dissolved in water Keep product & empty tube out of the sight & reach of young children
