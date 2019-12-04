By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Yeo Valley Rhubarb Yogurt 450G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Yeo Valley Rhubarb Yogurt 450G
£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Rhubarb Yogurt
  • Organic
  • Supporting British family farms
  • Proper organic bio live yeogurt
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Rhubarb (5%), Organic Sugar (5%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Organic concentrated Elderberry Juice, Organic concentrated Lemon Juice, Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Streptococcus Thermophilus

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Please keep refrigerated. Once opened eat within 3 days.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.

Produce of

Made in the West Country

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.
  • yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 402kJ/95kcal
Fat 3.8g
of which saturates 2.4g
Carbohydrate 11.1g
of which sugars 10.7g
Protein 4.1g
Salt*0.14g
Calcium125mg†
*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium-
†15% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Yeo Valley Organic Whole Milk Lemon Curd Yogurt 450G

£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Yeo Valley Raspberry Yogurt 450G

£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Yeo Valley Banana & Custard Style Yogurt 450G

£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Yeo Valley Mango & Vanilla Yogurt 450G

£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here