De Cecco Farfalle 500G

- Farfalle come from Lombardy and Emilia and are named after their bowtie shape, with a little frill right in the middle. They are 1.614" long and between 0.052" and 0.054" thick. They are at their best with delicate sauces: butter based with ham and peas; mild white sauces with salmon and cream; light cream cheese-based sauces with saffron or curry.
- Since 1886 we have liked our pasta to be bronze drawn and slowly dried because we like it to fall into the plate full of taste, rough and always "al dente".
- Even though our taste has not changed, as we feel the same love for tradition, we have continued to improve our production technologies.
Information
Ingredients
Durum Wheat Semolina
Storage
Store preferably in a cool and dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking time: 12 min.
- For perfect cooking: Use 6 litres of water per 500g. Add salt and put in the pasta when the water boils. Stir from time to time. When cooked, drain and season as you please.
Name and address
- F.ILLI De Cecco di Filippo Fara,
- S. Martino SpA,
- 66015 Fara S.Martino (CH) Italy.
Return to
- www.dececco.it
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 gms
|Energy Value
|355kcal
|1490kJ
|Protein
|13.0g
|Carbohydrate
|73.0g
|Fat
|1.5g
