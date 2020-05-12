Carmex Cherry Lip Balm Tube
New
Product Description
- Cherry Moisturising Lip Balm SPF 15
- Relief for dry chapped lips
- Replaces moisture in your lips
- Cherry flavouring
- #1 Pharmacist Recommended Lip Balm*
- Over 10 Years
- *First place in USA pharmaceutical magazine as "Most Recommended by Pharmacist" for oven ten years.
- Helping Lips Since 1937
- Suffering from dry, chapped lips, Alfred Woelbing invented Carmex® lip balm in the USA in the 1930s. The Woelbing family still runs the business today and Carmex has become one of the world's most loved lip balms with over 130 sold every minute!
- Carmex's unique formula soothes, moisturises, and relieves-resulting in soft, healthy-looking lips. Carmex lip balm is now available in squeezable tubes and sticks in addition to Alfred's original pots. Try it for yourself and experience why this award-wining lip balm is a favourite of celebrities and make-up artists all over the world!
- Long-lasting relief for dry, chapped lips
- It sooths, protects and moisturises
- Pack size: 10G
Information
Ingredients
Petrolatum, Lanolin, Parfum, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Cetyl Esters, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Cera Alba, Benzophenone-3, Camphor, Menthol, Vanillin, Linalool, Benzyl Cinnamate, Geraniol
Preparation and Usage
- Use: Helps to moisturise and relieve dry, cracked lips
- Directions: Apply liberally and evenly as often as necessary. Especially useful before and after exposure to sun, wind, or low temperatures. Recommended before and after lipstick application to preserve and restore moisture. Reapply frequently to maintain protection.
Warnings
- Cautions: Not to be used for children under 3 years of age. Discontinue use if irritation develops. Over-exposure to the sun is a serious health threat.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Distributor address
- Grafton International Ltd.,
- B77 5PT,
- UK.
Return to
- Grafton International Ltd.,
- B77 5PT,
- UK.
- www.mycarmex.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
10g
Safety information
Cautions: Not to be used for children under 3 years of age. Discontinue use if irritation develops. Over-exposure to the sun is a serious health threat.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020