Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli 150G

image 1 of Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli 150G
£ 0.90
£0.60/100g

Offer

Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy619 kJ 148 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates0.7g
    3%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.43g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 619kJ

Product Description

  • Thai Sweet Chilli Flavour Potato Crisps
  • - Discover the extraordinary flavour of Sensations crisps, made with specially selected potatoes and thicker cut for a satisfying crunch
  • - Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli Crisps combine a subtly sweet and spicy flavour with fragrant herbs and a delicate kick to finish
  • - Perfect for sharing with friends
  • - Or serve with Sensations Streetmix or Peanuts for the perfect party snack platter
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • At Sensations we believe in making the most of every moment. Our snacks are inspired by flavours and recipes we've discovered from around the world, to deliver evocative aromas, intense flavours and enlivening textures that will really excite your senses. Come and discover our snacks - Sensations. A feast for the senses.
  • Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli are also available in single and multipack sizes. Have you discovered our new flavours, Japanese Sweet Wasabi & Ginger and Chargrilled Steak & Chimichurri and Mango & Red Chilli Chutney? Why not excite your senses with new Sensations Poppadoms?
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Thai Sweet Chilli Seasoning, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Thai Sweet Chilli Seasoning contains: Sugar, Fructose, Buttermilk Powder (contains Milk), Dried Soy Sauce (Soya Beans, Wheat), Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Chilli Powder, Potassium Chloride, Dried Red Peppers, Paprika Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Consumer Care at
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408
  • Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm.
  • Applies to UK and ROI only.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) servingPer 100g
Energy 619kJ2065kJ
-148kcal(7%*)494kcal
Fat 7.4g(11%*)24.7g
of which Saturates 0.7g(3%*)2.3g
Carbohydrate 17.7g59.0g
of which Sugars 1.2g(1%*)4.0g
Fibre 1.1g3.7g
Protein 2.1g6.9g
Salt 0.43g(7%*)1.43g
This pack contains 5 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

The perfect potato crisp!

5 stars

Best crisps ever tasted. Can eat them by the bagfull. Very flavourful

