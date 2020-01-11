Fred&Flo Cotbed Fleece Blanket Pink

Beautiful blankets, but measure only 100cm x 120 c
Beautiful blankets, but measure only 100cm x 120 cm. Too small for a standard cot bed. If you can manage with smaller, they’re lovely.
Very nice.
Good quality, warm and very useful. I can recommend it.
Lovely & soft, perfect for baby
Lively, soft blanket. Ideal for Moses basket, pram, crib or just holding baby. Have bought another!
Soft fleece baby blankets
Last month I brought 3 soft fleece baby blankets 2 Moses basket size and 1 cot size and they are so soft and they were of good quality ,when they arrived they were rolled up and tied with ribbon, they would make lovely presents, highly recommend
Great Blanket
Bought these to use in our nursery school Children love them they are so soft
great value
this blanket is great value and quality. you defiantly get alot for your money. lovely big thick warm blanket.
very soft
lovely blanket for a baby girl.
Snug
Brought for business use, (hotel) Very snug, will be returning
so soft
Very happy with these so soft and excellent value for money
Great buy
Nice and soft as you could expect for a fleece.