Fred&Flo Cotbed Fleece Blanket Pink

5(12)Write a review
Fred&Flo Cotbed Fleece Blanket Pink
£ 5.00
£5.00/each
  • Part of the Fred & Flo range, our Pink Cotbed Fleece Blanket is gentle on the skin and perfect for adding an extra layer of warmth and comfort to your little ones cot or cotbed.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Beautiful blankets, but measure only 100cm x 120 c

3 stars

Beautiful blankets, but measure only 100cm x 120 cm. Too small for a standard cot bed. If you can manage with smaller, they’re lovely.

Very nice.

4 stars

Good quality, warm and very useful. I can recommend it.

Lovely & soft, perfect for baby

5 stars

Lively, soft blanket. Ideal for Moses basket, pram, crib or just holding baby. Have bought another!

Soft fleece baby blankets

5 stars

Last month I brought 3 soft fleece baby blankets 2 Moses basket size and 1 cot size and they are so soft and they were of good quality ,when they arrived they were rolled up and tied with ribbon, they would make lovely presents, highly recommend

Great Blanket

5 stars

Bought these to use in our nursery school Children love them they are so soft

great value

5 stars

this blanket is great value and quality. you defiantly get alot for your money. lovely big thick warm blanket.

very soft

5 stars

lovely blanket for a baby girl.

Snug

5 stars

Brought for business use, (hotel) Very snug, will be returning

so soft

5 stars

Very happy with these so soft and excellent value for money

Great buy

5 stars

Nice and soft as you could expect for a fleece.

