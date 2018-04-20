Fred&Flo Cotbed Fleece Blanket Blue

Soft and warm
This blanket is brilliant soft and warm my grandchild just loves cuddling it and falls over to sleep easily for afternoon nap.
Lovely and soft
This blanket is a great colour and very soft, I have bought several of them and they wash well too
fast delivery
absolutely lovely blanket, so soft and a lot bigger then i expected, great for the price.
Soft and warm
Large blue blanket that remains soft after every wash. Because of the fleece material it dries really quickly, perfect for babies.
Very soft
I bought this for the cot for my grandson when he comes to stay. Very good value and lovely and soft.
Highly recommend
Very fluffy and snug!
Very soft and comfy and so worth the money
I bought this blanket as a gift... the blanket is so soft and very comforting and also a very good size, it washes extremely well... very good value for money. I defiantly recommend this blanket.
So so soft!
Baby fleece blanket is so soft! Its massive as well!
Lovely product
This blanket is lovely & soft, I've not found another like it
excellent value
So pleased with price and quality of this product.