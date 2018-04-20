By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fred&Flo Cotbed Fleece Blanket Blue

5(11)Write a review
Fred&Flo Cotbed Fleece Blanket Blue
£ 5.00
£5.00/each
  • Part of the Fred & Flo range, our Blue Cotbed Fleece Blanket is gentle on the skin and perfect for adding an extra layer of warmth and comfort to your little ones cot or cotbed.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

11 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Soft and warm

4 stars

This blanket is brilliant soft and warm my grandchild just loves cuddling it and falls over to sleep easily for afternoon nap.

Lovely and soft

5 stars

This blanket is a great colour and very soft, I have bought several of them and they wash well too

fast delivery

5 stars

absolutely lovely blanket, so soft and a lot bigger then i expected, great for the price.

Soft and warm

5 stars

Large blue blanket that remains soft after every wash. Because of the fleece material it dries really quickly, perfect for babies.

Very soft

5 stars

I bought this for the cot for my grandson when he comes to stay. Very good value and lovely and soft.

Highly recommend

5 stars

Very fluffy and snug!

Very soft and comfy and so worth the money

4 stars

I bought this blanket as a gift... the blanket is so soft and very comforting and also a very good size, it washes extremely well... very good value for money. I defiantly recommend this blanket.

So so soft!

5 stars

Baby fleece blanket is so soft! Its massive as well!

Lovely product

5 stars

This blanket is lovely & soft, I've not found another like it

excellent value

5 stars

So pleased with price and quality of this product.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here