Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Razor Blades 4 Pack

5(610)Write a review
Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Razor Blades 4 Pack
£ 10.00
£2.50/each
  • - Designed to protect skin against irritation, Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 razor blades are ideal for those looking for skin protection, high performance and quality in their shaving experience.
  • - With five Ultra Glide blades and water-activated gel pools for a close, comfortable shave
  • - Skin guards help smooth skin preventing it getting caught between blades as they pass over the face
  • - Flip trimmer for precise trimming and to get into the hard-to-reach spots
  • - Water activated gel pools hydrates throughout each shave, and help protect from irritation
  • - This pack includes 4x Hydro 5 razor blade refills
  • Wilkinson Sword Sharpening Your Style Since 1772
  • Hydrating gel made in China

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, Ceramide NG, Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Stearate, Cyclodextrin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Avena Sativa Kernel Flour, Panthenol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, Maltodextrin, Aqua

Storage

For optimal performance store razors and blades in a dry environment between use

Produce of

Hydrating gel made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • For optimal performance change the cartridge when one or more holes of the gel reservoir appear empty

Distributor address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstr. 110,
  • D-42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

Net Contents

4 x Cartridges

610 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Simply the best

5 stars

Best ever!!!! Clean smooth and blades stay sharp for longer than any other!!!

Performance Plus

5 stars

I have been using Wilkinson Sword for many years. I have tried many other so called cheaper systems that are not as good and do not last as long.

Great blades - shame about the packaging

4 stars

Your razor blades are the best on the market as far as I'm concerned and your in-house price beats Amazon, which must be good. But there's a ridiculous amount of plastic packaging on them. Even the free after shave stick is in a packet three times its size. Surely you can cut down on the excess?

Great shave

5 stars

I'm a lady....don't know why I felt the need to state that but I've always used male shaver as it's more effective for my underarm and leg hair shave. It glides smooth and gentle and shaves those hard to reach places too. With added menthol there's the soothing feeling when you shave which is an added bonus.

Hydro 5

4 stars

Absolutely brilliant shaving experience . Will continue to use and would recommend this product to friends and family.

Very smooth clean shave

5 stars

I was lucky enough to get this to try out and it’s fantastically sharp.. nice clean smooth shave and it’s nice and comfortable grip to hold too Definitely recommend

Superlative

5 stars

Best shave I've had yet, easy to get into more difficult areas first time around.

poor design

1 stars

very poorly designed, had no issues with other wilkinson razors, this one has cut my skin, painful experience.

Great shave

5 stars

Got this razor a couple of weeks ago lovely shave great product would highly recommend this razor to anybody

Absolutely brilliant shave

5 stars

I received this through a online promo and boy am I glad I signed up. The shave is excellent leaves skin quite smooth and hydrated no nicks or bumps. Amazing will defo get again

1-10 of 610 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

