Wilkinson Sword Hydro 3 Razor Blades 4 Pack

Wilkinson Sword Hydro 3 Razor Blades 4 Pack
£ 7.00
£1.75/each
  • Designed to protect skin against irritation, Wilkinson Sword Hydro 3 razor blades provide a comfortable 3 blade shave at an affordable price.
  • - With three Ultra Glide blades for a comfortable shave
  • - Skin guards help smooth skin preventing it getting caught between blades as they pass over the face
  • - Water activated gel pools hydrates throughout each shave and help protect skin from irritation
  • - This pack includes x 4 Hydro 3 blade refills
  • Wilkinson Sword Sharpening Your Style Since 1772
  • Hydrating gel made in China

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, Ceramide NG, Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Stearate, Cyclodextrin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Avena Sativa Kernel Flour, Panthenol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, Maltodextrin, Aqua

Storage

For optimal performance store razors and blades in a dry environment between use

Produce of

Hydrating gel made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • For optimal performance change the cartridge when one or more holes of the gel reservoir appear empty.

Distributor address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstr. 110,
  • D-42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

Net Contents

4 x Cartridges

247 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Smoother than Mach 3

5 stars

I used to use a Mach 3 but find this a much smoother shave, gel reservoir lasts longer than Mach 3, love the weight and shape of the handle, cheaper to buy replacement blades than Mach 3 as well

Tried it instead of main competitor...my mistake.

1 stars

Decided to give this a go instead of it's main and similarly named competitor that I had used for years. I ended up with razor rash and a few cuts! Shame really, I really wanted to give swap brands but never again.

Best shave - Ever

5 stars

I have tried and tried so many razors over the years with different manufacturers all claiming their systems to be the best, I have become, I suppose, a bit of an amateur expert. From proprietory brands to on-line shaving clubs, various electric varieties and disposables, I've tried them all. Shaving is a very personal thing but in my 50 + years of standing in front of a mirror attempting to remove my whiskers, this Wilkinson Sword razor stands out, in my humble opinion, as one of, if not the best I've ever used. Writing reviews is not something I do very often and only do it when I've been impressed beyond the norm. This razor slots easily in that category Well done Wilkinson. Excellent product. 5 stars. And well earned.

Really smooth shave

5 stars

Used the free sample.really pleased with the result.smooth shave.

Wow what a shave

5 stars

Great shave, smooth glide required no effort with max reaults

Great smooth shave

5 stars

Had this a few weeks, great smooth shave, soft smooth skin with no irritation

Great razor

5 stars

Great close shave no rashing up like i usually get.

Excellent razor

5 stars

I got this product around a month ago and can honestly say it is the best razor on the market, always giving a lovely smooth shave

GR8SHAVE

5 stars

Didn't even realize I had had a shave until wiping residue, awesome razor.

Smooth shaves

5 stars

Got this free couple of months ago and found it very smooth even with 48-hours of growth.

