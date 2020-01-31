Wilkinson Sword Hydro 3 Razor Blades 4 Pack

Smoother than Mach 3
I used to use a Mach 3 but find this a much smoother shave, gel reservoir lasts longer than Mach 3, love the weight and shape of the handle, cheaper to buy replacement blades than Mach 3 as well
Tried it instead of main competitor...my mistake.
Decided to give this a go instead of it's main and similarly named competitor that I had used for years. I ended up with razor rash and a few cuts! Shame really, I really wanted to give swap brands but never again.
Best shave - Ever
I have tried and tried so many razors over the years with different manufacturers all claiming their systems to be the best, I have become, I suppose, a bit of an amateur expert. From proprietory brands to on-line shaving clubs, various electric varieties and disposables, I've tried them all. Shaving is a very personal thing but in my 50 + years of standing in front of a mirror attempting to remove my whiskers, this Wilkinson Sword razor stands out, in my humble opinion, as one of, if not the best I've ever used. Writing reviews is not something I do very often and only do it when I've been impressed beyond the norm. This razor slots easily in that category Well done Wilkinson. Excellent product. 5 stars. And well earned.
Really smooth shave
Used the free sample.really pleased with the result.smooth shave.
Wow what a shave
Great shave, smooth glide required no effort with max reaults
Great smooth shave
Had this a few weeks, great smooth shave, soft smooth skin with no irritation
Great razor
Great close shave no rashing up like i usually get.
Excellent razor
I got this product around a month ago and can honestly say it is the best razor on the market, always giving a lovely smooth shave
GR8SHAVE
Didn't even realize I had had a shave until wiping residue, awesome razor.
Smooth shaves
Got this free couple of months ago and found it very smooth even with 48-hours of growth.